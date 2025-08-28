Helen Mirren makes candid confession about keeping in touch with co-stars Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Helen Mirren cherishes her relationships with former co-stars Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler.

The Prime Suspect actor, 80, recently spoke to People about how she keeps in touch with her former co-stars from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

“We text each other all the time and send each other love and support,” she told the publication.

This is not the first time Mirren has praised both Liu and Zegler, as she previously spoke about them during a 2023 appearance on Virgin Radio UK.

“We're from completely different backgrounds, obviously different ages, but the moment we got together, we just had this great chemistry,” she said at the time. “It's so fun to work with women, to work with women with whom you have great friendship and great love for each other.”

‘We text each other all the time,’ Mirren (middle) said about her two former co-stars ( Getty Images )

She continued: “We hung together when we weren't filming, we went shopping together, we went out to eat together. We got a little bit drunk together. So, you know, that just made the whole experience just a wonderful one. And, you know, we are sisters for life.”

The trio’s bond also goes beyond just texting, as Zegler posted a recent photo alongside Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, while the West Side Story actor was performing in the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Evita.

“Kinda crazy how love is everywhere,” she captioned the group photo, shared as part of a carousel of images.

Mirren, who won an Oscar for the 2006 film The Queen, has been married to Hackford (An Officer and a Gentlemen) since 1997.

Mirren can currently be seen in The Thursday Murder Club, Netflix’s adaptation of Richard Osman’s best-selling book, alongside Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie. The film is available to stream on the service as of August 28.

When asked by People if there was a group text for that film, Mirren said: “Not yet. But I think there will be. Certainly me and Celia text, yes.”

In a two-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called the murder mystery film “flimsy,” writing: “Each clue is presented plainly, legibly, and without even a hint of enigma, at one point simply written out on a Post-it and then shown directly to the audience.”

Mirren said she had a great time making the film, which often leaves her wary about its ultimate quality, as very often the movie “gets lost in the enjoyment of making it.”

However, she added: “I hope that’s not the case here.”