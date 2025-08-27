Michael Jackson’s son Prince announces engagement with nod to late father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Molly, on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old shared the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of pictures of him and his partner.

“8 years down [infinite] to go,” he captioned the post. “Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs.”

In a sweet nod to his late father, he set the post to his late father’s 1987 single, “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Prince’s photos included snaps of him and Molly graduating from Loyola Marymount University, where he studied business with a focus on entrepreneurship.

Another showed the pair with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 95, outside of Hayvenhurst, the longtime Jackson family compound in Encino, California.

Prince’s cousin, Taryll Jackson, the son of the late Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 fame, shared his best wishes in the comments, writing: “Congrats!!!”

Prince Jackson (right) is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang ( Getty )

Michael was married twice, to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 to 1996 and to Debbie Rowe, the mother of Paris and her brother Prince, from 1996 to 2000.

He fathered a son via surrogacy, Bigi, 23 — formerly known as Blanket — whom he infamously dangled over a fourth-floor hotel balcony as a baby to show to fans below.

Michael died at home in Los Angeles while preparing for an ambitious 50-show residency at London’s O2 Arena after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Jackson’s legacy has faced intense scrutiny in recent years amid renewed focus on longstanding allegations of child sexual abuse, including in the 2019 docuseries Leaving Neverland.

Prince’s news comes as a public rift has grown between Paris and Michael’s estate executors. The 27-year-old actor and musician has repeatedly raised concerns about “irregular payments” and has accused lawyers of “skimming money” from her father’s estate.

In response, Jonathan Steinsapir, an attorney for the estate, pushed back against the claims.

“The historic turnaround and success of the Estate of Michael Jackson on behalf of his children speaks for itself,” he said.

Last month, it emerged that the estate lawyers claimed some of the legal fees were due to “issues” with one of Jackson’s ex-wives.