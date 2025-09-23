Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave claims she was excluded from a recent fan convention due to her OnlyFans account.

The 38-year-old played Lavender Brown in three Harry Potter films, first appearing in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, followed by the two Deathly Hallows installments. She launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, with clear intentions of using it for “very sensual” hair videos and not for sexual content, which the platform is known for.

However, Cave wrote in a recent post on her Substack: “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans.

“They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn,’” Cave continued, per Collider. “This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

Cave also suggested she has been “canceled” over her OnlyFans account.

Jessie Cave feels she's been 'canceled' since joining OnlyFans ( Getty )

“I am not upset about the prospect of no more ‘Harry Potter’ conventions,” Cave wrote on her Substack. “There’s going to be a new cast now and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia.”

OnlyFans has proved a popular social media platform for celebrities to boost their income. Celebrities including Lily Allen, Iggy Azalea, Tana Mongeau and Tyga all post content on the site for their fee-paying subscribers.

When Cave announced the launch of her OnlyFans earlier this year, the mother-of-four clarified her account is “not a sexual one” and shared plans to stay on the platform for a year to “get out of debt” and refurbish her house.

Speaking on her Before We Break Up Again podcast, Cave said: “I’m launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

The actor explained in an Instagram video that she’ll be offering subscribers “the best quality hair sounds” and sharing “very sensual stuff” on her account.

Despite her disclaimer, Cave said earlier this year that she has been inundated with “gross” and “nasty” messages, including unsolicited pictures of male genitalia.

Writing on her Substack, Cave wrote: “It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared.

“I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited d***s.”

In addition to the Harry Potter films, Cave has appeared on Black Mirror, Trollied, Industry, and Buffering.