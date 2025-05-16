Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has said she is “scared” after receiving “lurid” messages from people on the content sharing platform OnlyFans.

The comedian, actor and writer is best known for playing Lavender Brown in the popular film adaptations of JK Rowling’s books.

In March, the 37-year-old announced that she had launched an account on OnlyFans in order to “get out of debt”.

Although the subscription platform is typically associated with sexual content, Cave clarified that she would not be using it in this way. Instead, she stipulated that she will share “niche” and “sensual” videos of her long hair.

“Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content,” reads her profile. “Might be in my underwear.”

Despite her disclaimer, however, Cave has said she has been inundated with “gross” and “nasty” messages, including unsolicited pictures of male genitalia.

Writing on her Substack earlier this month, as reported on by The Sun, Cave wrote: “It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared.

“I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited d***s.”

open image in gallery ( Warner Bros/Getty )

She continued: “No matter how many times I say I am not doing sexual content, I get a message within two seconds asking to see c*m in my hair or if I would just please f***ing consider full frontal.”

Cave told her Substack subscribers that she has “become dependent” on the money she earns from OnlyFans, adding that she has felt “hurt and upset” when she has lost subscribers previously.

Speaking about the “sense of shame” she felt at having started an OnlyFans account, Cave said: “It’s proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer. I’ve got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry.

open image in gallery ( Warner Bros )

“I’ve rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows.”

Alongside her acting work, Cave is a comedian. She has performed at Edinburgh fringe multiple times, including last year when she gave an account of her tumultuous on-off relationship with partner Alfie Brown.

Cave opened her OnlyFans account in March 2025. At the time, she said she hoped to be off the platform in a year’s time.

“One year. I’ll try for one year,” she wrote on Substack. “My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc.

“My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” Cave added. “[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f***ed up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

OnlyFans has proved a popular social media platform for celebrities to boost their income. Last year, musician Lily Allen revealed she makes more money sharing feet pictures on the site than from Spotify music streams.

Celebrities such as Iggy Azalea, Tana Mongeau and Tyga also all post content on the site for their fee-paying subscribers.

Cave starred in three of the eight Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).