Harry Potter star says that the films ‘weren’t that fun to make’

Harry Potter star, Jason Isaacs has admitted that despite his fondness for the franchise, the films “weren't that fun to make” and could be “quite boring.”

Isaacs, who is currently starring in the third season of The White Lotus appeared on the BBC’s The One Show on Friday (21 February) where he was asked about his experiences on the fantasy series.

The 61-year-old played Lucius Malfoy in six of the eight Harry Potter films and revealed that he still finds it emotional when he and his family watch the movies together.

“Even though I was in the films when I take nephews and nieces to the tour, and the thing comes up and you're in the Great Hall, every time I burst out in tears. It's incredibly moving,” he told hosts, Alex Jones and Roman Kemp.

Isaacs, though, tempered this emotion by saying that acting in movies wasn’t always fun.

“There's some magic that happens in those books. and in those films. It's a terrible confession to make, but they weren't that fun to make. It's quite boring, to make these big special effects films.”

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'

“The pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it,” he added.

“And still, people are reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it, and I believe them. There's something happened, who knows why?

“But when those ingredients came together and the soufflé rose, and it created just love around the world. And a sense of belonging.”

Jason Isaacs

Warner Bros and HBO are currently in the process of rebooting Harry Potter for television. The new series will be another direct adaptation of JK Rowling’s book franchise, with each book comprising one season. This means that a new batch of actors will be portraying roles previously played by stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith.

Casting calls for the three young leads opened in September 2024, with unknowns set to become household names after being cast in the roles of Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Numerous actors have already been linked to some of the iconic roles including John Lithgow, Gary Oldman, Richard Harris, Paapa Essiedu, Sharon Horgan, Brett Goldstein and Cillian Murphy.