Harry Potter TV show cast rumours, from Voldemort to Snape

Whether you like it or not, Harry Potter fever is sweeping Hollywood once again – this time thanks to a high-profile TV series that’ll take over screens for a decade.

HBO and Warner Bros are behind the new project, which, in their own words, is “drawing a lot of rumour and speculation” about who will play the show’s primary characters.

The new series will be another direct adaptation of JK Rowling’s book franchise, with each book comprising one season. This means that a new batch of actors will be portraying roles previously played by stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith.

Casting calls for the three young leads opened in September 2024, with unknowns set to become household names after being cast in the roles of Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

But well-known actors are being scouted for the older characters. No casting has been confirmed – but the rumour mill is in overdrive. Here are the actors reportedly being touted for roles in the show.

Albus Dumbledore

On Wednesday (12 February), it was reported that John Lithgow was in final talks to play the role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. If confirmed, this could mean that Mark Rylance, who was rumoured to be a favourite of producers, turned down the role.

Lithgow’s casting would also come after Gary Oldman, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in the original film series, said he would be up to playing the role. Another name that’s been bandied around is Mark Strong.

When The Independent asked Jared Harris, son of original Dumbledore star Richard Harris, if he’d be up for being in the show, he shared a less-than-enthused response.

Severus Snape

Other actors rumoured to play characters include Paapa Essiedu, star of Gangs of London, The Lazarus Project and The Capture, who is reportedly in the running for Severus Snape. Essiedu has carved himself out as one of the most enticing British rising stars in recent years, delivering standout turns both on screen and stage (The Old Vic’s A Number and Lucy Prebble’s The Effect at the National Theatre.) It would be a shame to see Essiedu committed to such a long-running series – think of the roles he’d have to turn down! – but he would make a savvy choice for arguably Potter’s best character.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu is reportedly being eyed for Snape ( Getty Images / Warner Bros Pictures )

Minerva McGonagall

The name reportedly in contention for the Transfiguration professor memorably played by late Dame Maggie Smith makes sense the more you think of it. Irish star Sharon Horgan, the star and creator of Bad Sisters, is said to be the favourite to play the role – and she’d certainly make it her own, sternly putting Potter and co in their place. But another casting rumour is Oscar-nominated star Rachel Weisz, whose casting would seem like more of an attempt at securing a recognisable name.

Rubeus Hagrid

The most bizarre casting rumour is Brett Goldstein, the actor and writer whose profile has risen considerably in recent years thanks to the success of Apple TV+ comedies Ted Lasso and Shrinking. According to reports, Goldstein is being lined up to play Rubeus Hagrid, the cuddly gameskeeper played by the late Robbie Coltrane in the original franchise.

open image in gallery Brett Goldstein is rumoured to be frontrunner to play Rubeus Hagrid in the forthcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series ( Getty )

Aunt Petunia Dursley

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is supposed to be working on a bunch of new titles for Prime Video, but it seems like she might have to find time to ensconce herself in the wizarding world. The Fleabag star has, according to insider DanielRPK, been offered the role of Potter’s spiteful aunt, played in the films by Fiona Shaw.

Lord Voldemort

With a new Harry Potter show comes the need for a new Voldemort – and it’s been claimed that Oscar winner Cillian Murphy is being eyed for the role. The rumours became so fervent that former Voldemort star Ralph Fiennes was asked for his views on whether Murphy would be a good successor – and he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian." However, it’s since been claimed that Murphy is being lined up to play Professor Quirrell in the show’s first season, and not Voldemort.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy is a favourite among fans to play Lord Voldemort ( Warner Bros Pictures/Getty )

Sirius Black

There’s less pressure on the casting of Sirius Black considering he doesn’t appear until book three – meaning his debut in the show is a long way off. But this hasn’t stopped speculation that Ben Barnes will take on the role of Harry’s godfather.

The Chronicles of Narnia and Shadow and Bone alum told US Magazine of the rumours: It’s been going on for 20 years that people have been very kindly saying that they would’ve liked me to have played a young version of the Sirius Black character in Harry Potter, but now it’s been going on so long that I’m now the age of the actual character in the books. They’re books that I love and at least half of my career has been based on literary adaptations that I’ve loved. And [Harry Potter], I see no reason why it would be any different, but I haven’t spoken to anyone about it yet.”

Molly Weasley/Ollivander

A person claiming to be a TV insider on Reddit has alleged that Jessica Hynes and Peter Capaldi have both been contacted regarding short term availability for filming of the show, which will take place in summer 2026. While they noted it was uncertain what roles, it’s been speculated that Jessica Hynes could play the Julie Walters role of Molly Weasley while former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi could take on wandmaker Ollivander, who was played by John Hurt in the films.