Academy Award nominee Guy Pearce doesn’t fancy his chances of taking home an Oscar statuette this weekend.

The actor, 57, received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as a wealthy industrialist in sweeping post-war period piece The Brutalist, starring alongside Best Actor hopeful Adrien Brody.

The nod marks the first Oscar nomination of Pearce’s career, but it seems as if the Memento actor isn’t getting his hopes up ahead of the ceremony on 2 March.

“I’ve been nominated for a few of these awards, and I haven’t won any,” he admitted in an interview with The Guardian, referring to his recent Bafta and Golden Globe nominations.

“I’m not gonna win!” he added, predicting that “Kieran [Culkin] will win, again”.

open image in gallery Pearce, right, with Adrien Brody in ‘The Brutalist’ ( A24 )

Succession star Culkin, 42, is nominated in the same category for his role in A Real Pain, which follows two cousins as they head to Poland to explore their family history.

Culkin was victorious at the Golden Globes, the Baftas and the SAGs, making him the favourite to win the Oscar as the ceremony approaches.

When asked whether he had prepared a speech just in case, Pearce told the paper: “I’ve had one I’ve thought about for the last three months now – haven’t used it once. Nah, I’ll just forget it.”

open image in gallery Kieran Culkin, left, stars in ‘A Real Pain’ with Jesse Eisenberg ( Searchlight )

Pearce also revealed that he’d joked about his losing streak with Robbie Williams while attending the Aacta awards in his home country, Australia.

“I said, ‘Hey, another award show!’ and he went, ‘But have either of us won anything? No!’” Pearce recalled, revealing that the pair “had a good old laugh”, only for Williams’ biopic Better Man to sweep the ceremony, with Jonno Davies, who played the singer on-screen, ultimately beating Pearce in the leading actor category.

Pearce recently decried his performance in Christopher Nolan’s cult classic Momento, brutally describing his turn in the thriller as “s***”.

“I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed,” he told The Times, adding: “I hate what I did.”

“If I reckon my performance in Neighbours is a two out of 10, Memento is a five,” he said.