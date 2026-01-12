Golden Globes: Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence embrace nude gown trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Lawrence made an impression at the Golden Globes, arriving in a daring sheer floral ensemble.

Nominated for her compelling role as a postpartum mother in Die My Love, the actress selected a nude Givenchy by Sarah Burton gown, adorned with intricate embroidered flowers and strategic midriff cut-outs.

She elegantly paired the look with a flowing silk floral wrap and relaxed beachy waves, subtly showcasing her new fringe.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez also commanded attention, opting for a dramatic nude archival Jean Louis Scherrer haute couture gown from 2003, complete with glistening brown details and a sophisticated fishtail skirt.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile Emma Stone, who is nominated for Bugonia, wore a silk butter yellow two piece by Louis Vuitton.

But shimmering silver and black reigned supreme at the 83rd Golden Globes, and Giorgio Armani – whose eponymous founder died last year – stood out as the red carpet favourite.

Selena Gomez channelled Old Hollywood with a custom Chanel black strapless column dress, pluming with over 200 flowers made from feathers, organza and silk that hung off her shoulders. The gown reportedly took 323 hours to make.

The 33-year-old, who was nominated for best supporting female actress for her role in Only Murders In The Building, finished the timeless look with a 1940s-style bob.

Julia Roberts, 58, also opted for black in a simple V-neck velvet gown by Giorgio Armani Prive.

open image in gallery Jennifer Lopez in archival Jean Louis Scherrer haute couture ( AP )

Roberts was nominated for best female actor for her role in After the Hunt.

Wicked’s Ariana Grande, 32, channelled more Elphaba than Glinda in an all-black asymmetric custom gown by Vivienne Westwood.

The star wore her brunette hair in a slicked-back high ponytail, continuing her departure from the blonde she has been sporting since kicking off her role in Wicked.

Timothee Chalamet also opted for black in a casual blazer and waistcoat with silver button detailing. The 30-year-old was nominated for best male actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Emily Blunt, 42, wore a crisp white gown with a silver buttoned cape by Louis Vuitton. The star accessorised with dazzling silver jewellery and finished the look with a chic slick-backed bun.

Amanda Seyfried, 40, also opted for all white in a strapless gown, complete with a sophisticated updo and matching shawl, alongside Brittany Snow, 39, who wore a sleeveless white Danielle Frankel gown, accessorised with EFFY Jewellery.

Like Roberts, Kate Hudson opeted for a slinky silver custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

The 46-year-old actress, who was nominated for her role in Song Sung Blue, finished the look with drop diamond earrings and a laid-back low bun.

open image in gallery Julia Roberts in a V-neck velvet gown by Giorgio Armani Prive ( AP )

Kristen Bell, 45, of the the TV hit Nobody Wants This, also wore a shimmering Giorgio Armani Prive gown, while her co-star Justine Lupe, 36, wore the same designer in a lighter, shimmering tiered peach dress.

Lupe finished the look with boho beachy waves and minimal jewellery.

Elle Fanning, 27, followed suit in shimmer, wearing a dazzling lilac floral, figure-hugging Gucci dress, accessorised with an eye-catching Cartier necklace. Fanning is nominated for best supporting female actor for her role in the Norwegian film, Sentimental Value.

Of the dress, Fanning told AP, “I learnt that the national flower of Norway looks a lot like this – they’re lilac.”