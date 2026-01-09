Golden Globes 2026: Everything that you need to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Golden Globe Awards are poised to ignite Hollywood's awards season this Sunday, promising a night of celebrity glamour and anticipation.

The 83rd annual ceremony will see a host of A-list nominees, including Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Stone, gather for the event.

Viewers can watch proceedings live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern (1 a.m. GMT Monday) on CBS and Paramount+.

Who is hosting?

Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser returns to host for a second consecutive year, following a well-received debut in 2025 where she made history as the first woman to host solo. Known for her sharp wit, Glaser famously dubbed the ceremony "Ozempic’s biggest night" last year.

Upon her re-hiring, Glaser expressed enthusiasm, stating it was "the most fun I have ever had in my career" and adding, "I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

open image in gallery Nikki Glaser rolls out the red carpet during the 83rd Golden Globes press preview on Thursday ( Invision )

Last year's ceremony attracted approximately 10 million viewers, maintaining steady figures, and remains one of the most-watched awards shows after the Oscars and the Grammys.

Who’s nominated for Golden Globes this year?

Leading the film nominations is the Oscar front-runner One Battle After Another with nine nods, including acting nominations for DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti, and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Categorised as a comedy, DiCaprio faces Chalamet for Marty Supreme and George Clooney for Jay Kelly. Infiniti’s rivals include Erivo for Wicked: For Good, Stone for Bugonia and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The Scandinavian film Sentimental Value secured eight nominations, with Renate Reinsve competing in the drama category against Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Julia Roberts for After the Hunt, and Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love.

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘One Battle After Another’ ( Warner Bros )

Male actors nominated for dramas include Jordan for Sinners and Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine. Supporting categories feature Grande, Teyana Taylor, Paul Mescal, Adam Sandler, and Jacob Elordi, while The White Lotus leads TV nominees with six nods.

What are the Golden Globes?

Held annually in early January, the Globes serve as the first major ceremony of the awards season. While not a direct Oscar predictor due to their distinct voting body of journalists and critics, they are celebrated for their champagne-soaked atmosphere, where film and television’s biggest stars mingle at tables akin to a glamorous nightclub.

A win can significantly boost momentum for a film or actor’s Oscar campaign, often providing the first public platform for acceptance speeches ahead of the Academy Awards in March.

This year, two esteemed figures will receive lifetime achievement honours.

Helen Mirren is set to be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her extensive body of work on screen. The 80-year-old Oscar winner, who received a Damehood in 2003, has three Golden Globes and is nominated for a fourth this year for her role in MobLand. The prestigious award, first given to Cecil B. DeMille in 1952, has previously honoured luminaries such as Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Meryl Streep.

open image in gallery Sarah Jessica Park and Helen Mirren are both receiving lifetime achievement awards ( Reuters )

Sarah Jessica Parker will receive the Carol Burnett Award, recognising her outstanding contributions to television. The 60-year-old, celebrated for her role as actor and producer in "Sex and the City," where she earned six Golden Globes and two Emmys, is a fitting recipient.

This newer award, launched in 2019 with Burnett as its inaugural honouree, has also been bestowed upon figures like Norman Lear and Ellen DeGeneres. Both Mirren and Parker will be celebrated at a separate Beverly Hilton gala, with a recording airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on "Golden Eve."