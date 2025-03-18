Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s two surviving dogs have been placed in new homes.

The bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered in their sprawling Santa Fe, New Mexico home on February 26 by a caretaker. One of their dogs, Zinna, was found dead in a crate near Arakawa.

The couple’s two surviving dogs, Bear and Nikita, were found on the property. The two dogs were initially placed with a local pet daycare. But now, they’ve been separated, according to the Daily Mail.

Joey Padilla, the owner of Santa Fe Tails where Bear and Nikita were temporarily housed, confirmed the German Shephard and Akita-shepherd mix have been sent to new homes. Padilla couldn’t share further details on the new owners but did reveal that one dog was placed in a home out-of-state after the couple’s estate lawyer approved the decision.

“We went through stringent efforts to ensure the best homes were found and the dogs have already begun settling into their new lives,” Padilla said in a statement. “We are all thankful for the concern and well wishes Bear and Nikita have received during their transition.”

Padilla, 42, developed a close bond with Hackman and Arakawa, who together invested in Santa Fe Tails and another of Padilla’s businesses, the Mail reports. He said people from around the country offered to take the dogs in after the tragic deaths of the Oscar winner and his wife rattled the nation.

open image in gallery Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, pictured in 1993, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home in February ( AP )

Arakawa collapsed in the bathroom and died of hantavirus about a week before Hackman, according to chief medical examiner Heather Jarrell. Initial reports believed Arakawa died on February 11. However, the latest update from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office revealed that Arakawa made a phone call to Cloudberry Health to speak with a doctor on February 12.

open image in gallery Betsy Arakawa in an undated photo with two of her dogs ( AP )

Hackman was found dead in the home’s mudroom, and is believed to have died on February 18. His cause of death was ruled to be heart disease, with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor. Officials believe it’s possible he wasn’t aware Arakawa had died.

A necropsy conducted by the State Department of Agriculture's veterinary lab determined Zinna’s cause of death was dehydration and starvation. The 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mixed breed recently had a major surgery requiring it to be kept in a crate.

Funeral plans for the couple have not yet been made.