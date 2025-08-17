Freaky Friday director addresses criticism of Asian representation in movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Waters, the director of the 2003 Freaky Friday film, has reflected on criticisms of the Asian representation in the movie.

Freaky Friday – which recently got the reboot treatment with new sequel, Freakier Friday – starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother and daughter, Tess and Anna, who are constantly falling out with each other. In the film’s pivotal scene, when the two argue at a Chinese restaurant, owner Pei-Pei (Rosalind Chao) and her mother (Lucille Soong) try to help the pair by serving them magic fortune cookies, which swap their souls into each other’s bodies.

Speaking in a new interview, Waters acknowledged the stereotypical representation of the Asian characters. “I was fully aware that it was over the top, and not in the way that I was trying to insult or make fun of any group,” he told Variety.

“We’re doing this just to be absurd. Rosalind Chao is a friend and she was in on the joke. She was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to swing for the fences with this.’ But stepping back from it, of course it’s absolutely absurd but not in a way that is mean-spirited.

“Not from my perspective, nor do I think most people who watch the movie think of as being mean-spirited.”

His comments come after Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, who stars in the new film as Lohan’s love interest, said the depiction of Asian characters in the Noughties movie “did not age very well”.

open image in gallery Curtis and Lohan in ‘Freakier Friday’ ( AP )

Nisha Ganatra, director of the new film, is a Canadian whose parents were first generation immigrants from India. She said of the older movie: “I remember watching it and feeling torn, mostly about the Asian representation… It was something I brought up right away when I had my first meetings with the producers.

“I had a moment of the presentation that was like, ‘problematic Asian representation!’”

open image in gallery Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao in 'Freaky Friday' ( Disney )

There is no repeat of the Chinese restaurant scene in Freakier Friday, but Chao and Soong do give cameo appearances.

Freakier Friday received a two-star review in The Independent, with critic Clarisse Loughrey writing that “Lindsay Lohan deserves better than the unfunny nostalgia of this belated sequel”.