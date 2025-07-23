Jamie Lee Curtis reveals one condition that had to be met to do Freakier Friday with Lindsay Lohan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed the reason it took so long for her to reunite with Lindsay Lohan for their much-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel.

Freakier Friday, which hits theaters August 8, comes more than two decades after the 2003 beloved classic, which starred Curtis and Lohan as mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna, who are forced to live each other’s lives after switching bodies.

For years, fans have been desperately waiting for a sequel. However, according to Curtis, 66, the lengthy wait was intentional.

“Everybody I’ve ever spoken to has asked, ‘Will there be a Freaky Friday sequel?’ When I went all around the world for Halloween Ends in 2022, every stop, they asked,” the Oscar-winning actor told People in a new interview.

“And the answer was ‘Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.’ So then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it.”

open image in gallery Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunite for ‘Freakier Friday’ ( Disney )

Lohan was just 15 when filming for the original began. Now 39, the Mean Girls star is a first-time mother to son, Luai, whom she welcomed in July 2023 with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Reflecting on the “wild” parallels between their lives then and now, Curtis explained that at the time of the first movie, “I had a 15-year-old daughter at home. And now Julia [Butters, who plays Lindsay’s daughter in the film] is 16. It’s so wild.”

The new story “picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter [Harper] of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter [Lily]. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice,” according to a press release.

open image in gallery Lindsay Lohan (right) was just 15 when filming on ‘Freaky Friday’ first began ( PA Photo/ Buena Vista International UK. )

In the film’s first trailer, released in March, Tess and Anna are told they “learned a lesson, a lesson that might serve you again,” by a fortune teller, played by Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer.

It then appears to show the four female characters waking up to discover that Anna and Harper have swapped places, along with Lily and Tess.

Sophia Hammons joins the cast as Lily, alongside The Good Place star Manny Jacinto as Lily’s father, Eric Davies. Meanwhile, the sequel will welcome back One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray as Anna’s former love interest, Jake, and NCIS actor Mark Harmon as Tess’s husband, Ryan.

Freakier Friday premieres in theaters August 8.