Cult horror hit getting ‘meaner’ sequel after flipping slasher genre on its head
Gory movie has generated a cult fanbase since its release last year
Cult horror hit In a Violent Nature is getting a “meaner” sequel, two years after flipping the slasher genre on its head.
The ambitious horror movie was noted for telling its story through the eyes of a killer named Johnny, with the synopsis stating that it “flips the script on traditional slashers, inviting you to witness the rampage from the monster’s eyes”.
It received a passionate response after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 – and a follow-up has been lined up for release in 2026.
Variety reports the sequel will start production in September, with filmmaker Chris Nash returning to write and direct.
In a Violent Nature received mixed reviews from critics, but has since generated a cult fanbase among horror audiences. The Canadian film first screened as part of Sundance’s famous “Midnight” strand, which is where films such as The Blair Witch Project, Hereditary and the controversial Dashcam first premiered.
Bloody Disgusting called the film “a fascinating arthouse horror experiment that plays more like a minimalist slice-of-life feature with a grim, gory twist”, with Polygon adding: “It’s a rare treat and a fantastic exercise in taking a genre in the opposite direction that everyone else has tried.”
However, those who enjoy faster-paced filmmaking were left somewhat frustrated: the film, inspired by the arthouse tradition known as “slow cinema”, features longer takes and has no musical score.
Nash, who named Tree of Life director Terence Malick as an inspiration, described this as a “slower, more methodical, more deliberate” way to “follow characters through a scene”.
“In a Violent Nature demonstrated that there continues to be a yearning for new perspectives in the horror landscape,” head of AMC Networks’ Film Group Scott Shooman said.
“We knew immediately that this distinctive take on the slasher would enthral fans and are glad to see the community embrace a new slasher icon in Johnny.
“With the sequel, we aim to prove that Johnny can be bigger, meaner, and his kills can only get more impressive.”
Producer Peter Kuplowsky said the movie was “originally conceived as a meta-sequel within a fictional slasher series, so we were always imagining mayhem beyond the scope of the original film”.
“We are thrilled to return for a new chapter and are excited to deploy Johnny as a conduit to further experiments in the genre.”
