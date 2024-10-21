Ariana Grande apologizes to Elvira for alleged snub at meet-and-greet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ariana Grande has apologized to Mistress of the Dark actor Elvira after apparently rudely turning down her request for a photo.

Elvira, whose real name is Cassandra Gay Peterson, recalled the memory during a Q&A panel at one of Knott’s Berry Farm’s recent Halloween events in Buena Park, California.

Speaking to the audience, the 73-year-old shared that Grande once reached out to her, asking for nearly two dozen tickets to attend one of Elvira’s live events where she performed as her iconic Mistress of the Dark character.

“She came and she brought 20 guests – she wanted 20, 21 tickets,” Elvira said. “We’re like, ‘Okay,’ and we give her the tickets. She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”

After signing autographs and taking photos with “every single one” of Grande’s friends and family, Elvira recalled: “Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ She goes, ‘Nah, I don’t really do that.’”

Elvira’s story was met with support from the audience, who loudly booed at Grande’s supposed behavior.

“I mean, come on,” she continued, before claiming that Grande then left before her show had even started.

“All her relatives stayed,” she laughed. “And she took off.”

In a comment on Instagram, Grande responded to the story and apologised. “i’m so disheartened to see this,” she wrote. “i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so.”

Grande continued: “thank you for being so nice to my mom. she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. you’ll always be our queen of halloween!”

The Independent has contacted Grande and Elvira’s representatives for comment.

Elvira called out Ariana Grande for her behavior during previous meet-and-greet ( Getty Images )

The “One Last Time” hitmaker, 31, currently stars in Jon M Chu’s forthcoming two-part Wicked adaptation alongside Cynthia Erivo.

Earlier this month, the movie’s poster was released, showing Erivo in character as Elphaba looking directly at the camera. Glinda, played by Grande, is whispering in her ear.

While the image is very similar to the illustration used to promote the original Broadway musical, fans were quick to point out certain key differences. In the original illustration, Elphaba’s eyes are covered by the brim of her hat and her lips are a bright shade of red, and showing a smirk.

Several fan accounts later released edited versions of the movie poster that more resembled the original illustration.

Erivo reacted to one edited version in particular posted by the Instagram account @wickedmexicofans, writing: “This is the wildest, most offensive thing I have seen, equal to that awful Ai of us fighting, equal to people posing the question ‘is your ***** green.’

“Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful,” she added.

Grande has since weighed in on the Wicked poster controversy, telling Variety: “I think it’s very complicated because I find AI so conflicting and troublesome sometimes, but I think it’s just kind of such a massive adjustment period.

“This is something that is so much bigger than us, and the fans are gonna have fun and make their edits.”

Asked if she thinks fans can go “too far”, Grande added: “I think so. And I have so much respect for my sister, Cynthia, and I love her so much.

“It’s just a big adjustment period. It’s so much stimulation about something that’s so much bigger than us.”