Cameron Diaz surprises Jamie Foxx after trolling Trump with Elon Musk comment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Diaz left her co-star Jamie Foxx open-mouthed after trolling Donald Trump with a joke about Elon Musk.

The Charlie’s Angels and There’s Something About Mary star has come out of acting retirement after eight years to star in a new comedy alongside Foxx in Netflix comedy Back in Action.

During the promotional trail for the film, Diaz, 52, poked fun at Musk’s position within Trump’s administration.

Trump and Musk have become close in recent months, with the tech billionaire hired by the president-elect to co-head the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Office space has been reserved for Musk in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located right next to the White House, which means that Musk is likely to continue to have prominent access to Trump after he’s inaugurated on Monday (20 January).

This has led many to question Musk’s heightened role within the Trump administration, with many, taunting Trump over who will really be running the show.

In a video released by Complex, Foxx asked Diaz to share her favourite conspiracy theory, during which she gave her views on aliens and how one day she thinks we’ll be living on Mars. She then used this opportunity to mock Trump over Musk’s new job.

“If you think about where we’re at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen – we don’t speak to each other, we don’t have to talk,” she said, before adding: “And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president.”

Foxx appeared shocked by the comment.

open image in gallery Cameron Diaz mocked Trump over Elon Musk – and surprised Jamie Foxx in the process ( Complex )

Musk donated hundreds of millions to aid Trump during the election campaign, and has often been seen with the president-elect since his victory. He has been part of transition meetings and taken part in at least one foreign call. He has also shared his thoughts on staff and cabinet nominees.

However, it’s been claimed that Trump has been complaining about his Musk behind closed doors,

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on a new podcast: “Musk has been a major donor to Trump this campaign cycle and he’s sort of tied into various areas around Trump which makes things more complicated.”

open image in gallery Elon Musk has a position in Trump’s administration ( Getty Images )

Back in Action is Diaz’s first film since the 2014 remake of musical Annie , which she also starred in alongside Foxx. They previously acted together in the 1999 film Any Given Sunday.

In 2023, Diaz jumped to the defence of her co-star following claims he was difficult to work with.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz told Lipstick on the Rim, adding: “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”