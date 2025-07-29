Fans divided as Eddie Murphy steps into beloved role in latest Pink Panther remake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy has confirmed he will be taking on the beloved role of Inspector Clouseau in the forthcoming Pink Panther remake, leaving fans of the comedic genius and the classic comedy franchise divided.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 64, revealed the news to Today show co-anchor Al Roker in an interview that aired Monday.

While speaking about his upcoming projects, including a George Clinton biopic and Shrek 5, he noted: “And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

A surprised Roker asked if the famously French character would remain so even under Murphy’s portrayal.

“Maybe,” the Beverly Hills Cop actor teased. “Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

Eddie Murphy will star as Inspector Clouseau in a new 'Pink Panther' remake ( Getty Images )

Murphy has been in talks since 2023 to play the iconic role of the bumbling, inept French detective, originated by British comedy star Peter Sellers in the film series. Steve Martin later took over the role in a 2006 reboot and 2009 sequel.

Fans have reacted strongly to Murphy stepping into the lead role of yet another Pink Panther remake.

“No. No. No. hard pass will not watch,” one wrote on X. “And it’s because I loved Eddie Murphy that I won’t watch this so I don’t hate seeing him fail epically trying to fill Peter Sellers’ shoes,” they clarified. “The Pink Panther series ended with Peter passing away. The classics are timeless.”

A second agreed: “No disrespect to Eddie whose comedic talents are damn near unrivaled, but this doesn’t suit him at all.”

“There is Peter Sellars... And there is not one else,” a third argued. “And Eddie is a genius.”

“I dont mind if he’s Noire,” a fourth insisted. “But can he speak with a French accent? This aint Beverly Hills Cop set in Paris you know.”

Another expressed excitement over the casting, saying: “I love this idea.” However, they had one stipulation: “Just so long as he’s not playing like 90 other characters in the movie. That takes me out of it.” Murphy is known for playing multiple roles within a single film, notably in The Nutty Professor, Norbit, and Coming to America.

“I’m actually really excited about this,” another added, with a second commenting: “I think he will be great.”

The first film of the original critically acclaimed Pink Panther series, directed by Blake Edwards and starring Sellers as the hapless French detective, was released in 1963. Sellers and Edwards re-teamed for four additional movies: A Shot in the Dark (1964), The Return of the Pink Panther (1975), The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976), and Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978).

The later Steve Martin-led remakes, directed by Shawn Levy, were critically derided.