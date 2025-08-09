Eddie Murphy defends one of his most maligned roles
Actor starred in one of the most critically reviled films of the Noughties, for which he received several Razzie awards
Eddie Murphy is standing by Norbit, the critically loathed 2008 comedy that is widely believed to have cost him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for Dreamgirls.
The Hollywood actor played a number of different roles in Norbit, including the title character’s abusive wife, Rasputia.
In a recent interview, the 64-year-old pushed back against the host’s suggestion that Norbit was one of his worst movies, instead naming 2002’s The Adventures of Pluto Nash and 1998’s Holy Man.
“I love Norbit. Norbit came out right after I got that Oscar nomination,” Murphy told Complex.
“There were articles like, ‘How can he get an Oscar, he did this? They’re two different movies.”
He continued: “I wrote Norbit with my brother, Charlie, and we think Norbit is funny. Here’s the thing with Norbit, it came out and they gave me Razzie awards for Worst Actress, Worst Actor and Worst Actor of the decade. And I was like, ‘Come on now, s*** ain’t that bad.”
While Norbit was a box office success, grossing $159m worldwide, it was savaged by critics and nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards.
It was also released in the wake of rave reviews for Murphy’s performance in Dreamgirls as Jimmy “Thunder” Early, whose character was based on R&B legends such as James Brown and Marvin Gaye.
Murphy, who appeared in the musical drama movie alongside Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Jennifer Hudson, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor gong, after winning prizes at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.
Norbit was then released to abysmal reviews and criticism over Murphy’s portrayal of Rasputia while wearing a fatsuit.
When Alan Arkin ended up winning the Best Supporting Actor prize for Little Miss Sunshine, those in the film industry jumped to blame Norbit for Murphy's loss.
He received the Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie in 2010, prompting him to stop starring in “s****y movies”.
After taking a break from acting then starring in the critically adored Dolemite is My Name – the 2019 biographical comedy about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore – Murphy received a Razzie Redeemer Award.
