Eddie Murphy defends one of his most maligned roles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Murphy is standing by Norbit, the critically loathed 2008 comedy that is widely believed to have cost him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for Dreamgirls.

The Hollywood actor played a number of different roles in Norbit, including the title character’s abusive wife, Rasputia.

In a recent interview, the 64-year-old pushed back against the host’s suggestion that Norbit was one of his worst movies, instead naming 2002’s The Adventures of Pluto Nash and 1998’s Holy Man.

“I love Norbit. Norbit came out right after I got that Oscar nomination,” Murphy told Complex.

“There were articles like, ‘How can he get an Oscar, he did this? They’re two different movies.”

He continued: “I wrote Norbit with my brother, Charlie, and we think Norbit is funny. Here’s the thing with Norbit, it came out and they gave me Razzie awards for Worst Actress, Worst Actor and Worst Actor of the decade. And I was like, ‘Come on now, s*** ain’t that bad.”

Eddie Murphy and Eddie Murphy in 'Norbit' ( YouTube/screengrab )

While Norbit was a box office success, grossing $159m worldwide, it was savaged by critics and nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards.

It was also released in the wake of rave reviews for Murphy’s performance in Dreamgirls as Jimmy “Thunder” Early, whose character was based on R&B legends such as James Brown and Marvin Gaye.

Murphy, who appeared in the musical drama movie alongside Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover and Jennifer Hudson, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the Best Supporting Actor gong, after winning prizes at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

Norbit was then released to abysmal reviews and criticism over Murphy’s portrayal of Rasputia while wearing a fatsuit.

When Alan Arkin ended up winning the Best Supporting Actor prize for Little Miss Sunshine, those in the film industry jumped to blame Norbit for Murphy's loss.

He received the Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie in 2010, prompting him to stop starring in “s****y movies”.

After taking a break from acting then starring in the critically adored Dolemite is My Name – the 2019 biographical comedy about filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore – Murphy received a Razzie Redeemer Award.