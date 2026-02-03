Fans in shock after son and daughter of legendary comedy co-stars announce pregnancy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new comedy star might be on the horizon: Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are expecting a baby.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing: “Thank you Jesus, for the greatest gift,” alongside a photo of Jasmin cradling her bump.

“Having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandparents is life!!!” one person commented, with another writing: “Imagine having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandfathers!!!”

An additional comment read: “That baby gonna be talented and funny as hell.”

In November 2024, film fans were left shocked upon the revelation that the Hollywood stars’ children were in a relationship. They married after three years of dating in a quiet ceremony in May 2025.

Murphy revealed the news on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he joked that his fellow-in-law, with whom he co-starred in comedies Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999), didn’t “have to pay” for a big wedding, having jokingly landed the bill at his feet.

Lawrence claimed in interviews leading up to the nuptials: “Eddie said I gotta pay for it,” as Murphy had already paid for his son’s wedding. “He said it’s my turn now,” the Big Momma’s House star said.

open image in gallery Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence – the son of Eddie Murphy and daughter of Martin Lawrence ( Getty Imahes )

But the couple “went off and got married at the church” with “just the two of them and the preacher”, Murphy revealed. “They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have a big party or something."

Eric, 37, is the eldest of Eddie’s 10 children, the most recent of whom was born in 2018. Jasmin, 30, is also the eldest child of Lawrence.

In 2022, Jasmin revealed that it was her uncle who introduced her husband-to-be. “It wasn’t even our dads – and they’ve done two movies together,” she told InTouch. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy.

“But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

open image in gallery Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence to become grandparents to same child ( Getty Images )

Murphy previously joked that there will be pressure on their future child to be “funny” considering the identity of his grandparents.