Ralph Fiennes says Trump’s ‘remarkable gift’ helped his US election win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ralph Fiennes thinks he knows why Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

Earlier this month, the Republican politician beat his Democratic rival Kamala Harris to become the 47th US president, prompting strong reaction from the world of film, TV and music.

Trump swept to victory following a chaotic campaign dogged by anger, insults and division and many stars who had openly endorsed Harris shared their upset at the result.

British actor Fiennes, whose credits include Schindler’s List, Harry Potter and new drama Conclave, has mused on how Trump came out top in the election race – and said he believes it’s because Trump has a “remarkable gift” as a storyteller.

When asked why people are “drawn to institutions and leaders who seek to roll things back”, Fiennes told The Guardian:”I think it comes back to a story and how it’s put out. Trump told a story.

“The way he described the problem with America and what he could do, was a story. He has a remarkable gift for talking and accessing people’s deeper gut feelings. And the story in its simplicity appealed.”

The actor continued: “Whatever you think of the horror of the language and the racism and sexism that we all identify on the liberal side, it speaks to people. He’s the man in the bar who says: ‘I’ll get rid of this s***. We’ll make your lives better.’

Fiennes said that Trump’s win “was a visceral response to a man saying: ‘I’m going to sort it for you,’” adding: “Basically, his story won.”

The actor suggested that the Democrats “were increasingly perceived as a sort of removed elite” with a story that “wasn’t put across very strongly”.

“Trump told the best story, whether you like it or not,” Fiennes said, with his Conclave co-star Stanley Tucci stating: “By simplifying everything, he distilled it down to ideas that were very easy for people to grasp.

Donald Trump has a ‘remarkable gift’, says Ralph Fiennes ( Getty Images )

“He just played on everyone’s fears and he did what so many fascistic-minded people do, which is find a scapegoat: immigrants. It’s always the other. So people go: that’s why I have no money, because of that guy. It’s not true, at all. But it works. It’s worked before and it worked again.”

New film Conclave follows the dramatis selection of a new pope, which reveals a trail of deep secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Roman Catholic Church. It is being released in the UK on 29 November.