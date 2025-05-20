Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Acclaimed director Spike Lee has revealed that his newest movie might be his final project with longtime collaborator Denzel Washington.

Directed by Lee, Highest 2 Lowest — which premiered Monday at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival — stars Washington and rapper A$AP Rocky. It follows a music mogul, who faces a life-and-death moral dilemma when he gets involved in a ransom plot.

The film reunited Washington and Lee for the first time since 2006’s crime-thriller Inside Man.

“Denzel and I didn’t know that our previous film, Inside Man, was 18 years ago. We were surprised because it felt like yesterday. But we didn’t miss a step,” the Do the Right Thing director told reporters at a press conference, per Deadline.

“I think this is it — five,” Lee added of his collaboration with Washington. “He’s been talking about retirement, even though he’s just done another deal. Five films together, they stand up.”

The pair have additionally worked together on the 1990 musical drama Mo’ Better Blues, 1992’s Malcolm X, and 1998’s sports drama He Got Game.

Denzel Washington (right) stars in Spike Lee's newest movie 'Highest 2 Lowest' ( Getty )

Last September, the Oscar-winning Training Day actor opened up about his plans to retire in the near future.

“For me, it’s about the filmmakers. Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best,” Washington said during his Gladiator II press tour. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

The 70-year-old actor, who’s currently playing the titular lead in Broadway’s revival of William Shakespeare’s Othello, continued: “After that, I am playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film.

“After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Ahead of the Highest 2 Lowest premiere, Washington was walking the red carpet to receive a surprise Palme d’Or at a special ceremony when he got into an argument with one of the photographers.

As the actor stood with co-star A$AP Rocky, the photographer appeared to touch Washington, who promptly told him to “stop.”

“Stop, stop, never put your hands on me again,” the star appeared to say to the man, who laughed, seemingly unaffected by Washington’s rising anger.

The man then made more failed attempts, as he continued to grab Washington despite the actor telling him to stop again.

“Stop, stop it, stop it,” Washington continued, looking visibly distressed as he pointed his finger at the man. “I mean it. Stop, stop it.”

Washington eventually made it into the ceremony where Lee presented him with the award, saying: “This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too.”