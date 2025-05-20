Denzel Washington snaps back at photographer in tense Cannes red carpet incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denzel Washington was seen shouting at a photographer in a heated exchange on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday (19 May).

The actor was on a tight schedule as he flew in to collect the honorary Palm d’Or award, as it was reportedly his only day off while he is performing as Othello on Broadway in New York.

The surprise trophy was handed to him by Malcolm X director Spike Lee, who he has worked with on a number of occasions, including on his forthcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest.

But before the ceremony, Washington was engaged in a visibly tense argument with a photographer. As Washington stood with rapper A$AP Rocky, the photographer appeared to touch the Training Day actor, who promptly told him to “stop”.

“Stop, stop, never put your hands on me again,” the star appeared to say to the man, who laughed, seemingly unaffected by Washington’s rising anger.

The man then made more failed attempts, as he continued to grab Washington despite the actor telling him to stop again.

“Stop, stop it, stop it,” Washington continued, as he pointed his finger at the man and was visibly distressed. “I mean it. Stop, stop it.”

Many social media users sided with Washington, as it is apparent in the video that the actor was unhappy.

Washington was left unimpressed at the photographer’s behaviour ( Getty )

“See how many times he told them to stop!?!? No is never enough,” wrote one person.

“Enunciation on point. I can read every word,” said one person praising Washington for his clarity.

Others wondered if the photographer had been intentionally disruptive: “Denzel just told him not to grab him and he did it again SMH! They are doing this to get a rise out of people to create controversy and wild looking photos.”

Many referred back to last year’s Cannes incident in which Kelly Rowland was seen scolding a female security guard. At the time, fans rushed to her defence after the footage went viral.