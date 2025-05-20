Denzel Washington snaps back at photographer in tense Cannes red carpet incident
Actor was seen telling photographer to ‘stop’ multiple times as he was grabbed
Denzel Washington was seen shouting at a photographer in a heated exchange on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday (19 May).
The actor was on a tight schedule as he flew in to collect the honorary Palm d’Or award, as it was reportedly his only day off while he is performing as Othello on Broadway in New York.
The surprise trophy was handed to him by Malcolm X director Spike Lee, who he has worked with on a number of occasions, including on his forthcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest.
But before the ceremony, Washington was engaged in a visibly tense argument with a photographer. As Washington stood with rapper A$AP Rocky, the photographer appeared to touch the Training Day actor, who promptly told him to “stop”.
“Stop, stop, never put your hands on me again,” the star appeared to say to the man, who laughed, seemingly unaffected by Washington’s rising anger.
The man then made more failed attempts, as he continued to grab Washington despite the actor telling him to stop again.
“Stop, stop it, stop it,” Washington continued, as he pointed his finger at the man and was visibly distressed. “I mean it. Stop, stop it.”
Many social media users sided with Washington, as it is apparent in the video that the actor was unhappy.
“See how many times he told them to stop!?!? No is never enough,” wrote one person.
“Enunciation on point. I can read every word,” said one person praising Washington for his clarity.
Others wondered if the photographer had been intentionally disruptive: “Denzel just told him not to grab him and he did it again SMH! They are doing this to get a rise out of people to create controversy and wild looking photos.”
Many referred back to last year’s Cannes incident in which Kelly Rowland was seen scolding a female security guard. At the time, fans rushed to her defence after the footage went viral.
