Denzel Washington says he ‘gave up’ on the Oscars after losing to Kevin Spacey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Denzel Washington has admitted he “got bitter” and “gave up” on the Oscars after he lost to Kevin Spacey in 2000.

The actor had been nominated for a Best Actor award for his performance as Rubin Carter, a former middleweight boxer who was wrongly convicted of a triple murder, in The Hurricane, but was beaten to the prize by Spacey, who won it for playing Lester Burnham, an ad exec who has a midlife crisis in American Beauty.

At that point, Washington had previously been nominated for three Oscars in his career, one of which he’d won: the Best Supporting Actor award for 1990’s Glory. But losing out in 2000 got him down.

“At the Oscars, they called Kevin Spacey’s name for American Beauty,” Washington, 69, told Esquire.

“I have a memory of turning around and looking at him, and nobody was standing but the people around him. And everyone else was looking at me. Not that it was this way. Maybe that’s the way I perceived it.

“Maybe I felt like everybody was looking at me. Because why would everybody be looking at me? Thinking about it now, I don’t think they were.”

“I’m sure I went home and drank that night. I had to,” he continued, adding: “I went through a time then when [my wife] Pauletta would watch all the Oscar movies – I told her, ‘I don’t care about that. Hey, they don’t care about me? I don’t care,’” Washington said.

“You vote. You watch them. I ain’t watching that. I gave up. I got bitter. My pity party.”

Denzel Washington ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Washington went on to win his first Best Actor Oscar for Training Day in 2002, and he has gone on to secure four more Academy Award nominations since then.

It’s yet to be seen whether he will earn a nomination for Gladiator II, out in cinemas now, in which he plays Macrinus, a former slave who’s amassed great wealth.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the new film four stars, writing: “Ridley Scott’s belated sequel has sharks, monkeys, and Denzel Washington doing some tremendous sleeve acting. At times, this is even pure camp.”