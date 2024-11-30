Disney reveals the X-rated Deadpool and Wolverine joke that was banned from the film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The official script for Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, revealing an X-rated joke about Mickey Mouse which was cut from the film’s release.

The film, which marked Deadpool and Wolverine’s official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a gigantic hit despite being slated by critics and littered with CGI problems.

The full script for the blockbuster has now been shared online by Disney, revealing a controversial line that was cut from the film, something which Ryan Reynolds had previously alluded to.

Variety reports that the gag centres around Deadpool learning that Magneto is already dead when he arrives in “The Void”.

This prompts the superhero to break the fourth wall and say: “F***! What we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*** in my throat.”

open image in gallery Deadpool and Wolverine ( Disney Plus )

In September, during an appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, Reynolds said: “It had been six years since I had done one of those movies because you can’t take your hand off the stick – every scene has to do something or feel something.”

“He said something that sounds very pedantic and is probably not the thing to say out loud, but actually, weirdly, served as a creative engine,” Reynolds explained, adding: “He was like, ‘Make every scene great.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks, Kev. Sounds good.’”

Reynolds also said he was concerned Disney, who owns Marvel, would act “like a red-line lawyer on every page” – but in actual fact, Marvel and Disney were “such great partners” who, ultimately, only told him to remove one line from the 15-certificate film. While Reynolds remained coy on revealing what the line was, he did acknowledge that Disney CEO, Bob Iger “was right” to ask.

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds ( Getty )

This comes after director, Shawn Levy revealed that the ending was inspired by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively after reshoots that lasted nearly two days.

The original ending saw Deadpool and Wolverine save the day and destroy the Time Ripper before being immediately revealed as alive. However, in the final version, their fate is uncertain while villain Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) delivers a vitriolic speech.

The superheroes then emerge to interrupt his monologue, backed by the song “Irish” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

“We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we’re very proud of,” said Reynolds, according to GamesRadar. “These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous.”

“Credit where credit is due,” Levy added. “It used to be that there was no suspense – the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. It was Blake who said to us, ‘You know, I’ve been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they’re lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.’

“That was a Blake note and it really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it’s why we did this reshoot… and, here, the payoff is so much more satisfying,” he continued.