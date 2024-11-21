Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The creators of Deadpool and Wolverine have revealed the inspiration behind the film’s ending.

Directed by Night at the Museum filmmaker Shawn Levy, it follows the superheroes as they begrudgingly team up to defeat a threat to their home universe.

Ryan Reynolds plays Wade Wilson with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine after his character was killed off in Logan in 2017.

The movie was released on Disney+ last week (12 November) and has broken records since. Amassing nearly 20 million views in less than six days, it is the most-watched live action movie for the streamer since Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.

Levy revealed that the ending was inspired by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively after reshoots thar lasted nearly two days.

The original ending saw Deadpool and Wolverine save the day and destroy the Time Ripper, before being immediately revealed as alive. However, in the final version, their fate is uncertain while villain Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) delivers a vitriolic speech.

The superheroes then emerge to interrupt his monologue, backed by the song “Irish” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

“We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we’re very proud of,” said Reynolds, according to GamesRadar. “These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous.”

Film has broken records after debuting on the streaming service ( Disney Plus )

“Credit where credit is due,” Levy added. “It used to be that there was no suspense – the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. It was Blake who said to us, ‘You know, I’ve been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they’re lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.’

“That was a Blake note and it really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it’s why we did this reshoot… and, here, the payoff is so much more satisfying,” he continued.

The Marvel comic book sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took in $1.086bn (£839m) at the global box office after 23 days of release, overtaking 2019’s Joker as the highest grossing R-rated movie in history. That figure includes $516.8m (£399m) domestically in the US and $568.8m (£439m) internationally.