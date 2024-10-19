Dave Bautista called ‘a better person in every way’ after Trump’s ‘embarrassing’ dig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hollywood actor and former WWE superstar Dave Bautista has received support from fans after being mocked by Donald Trump and his former colleague The Undertaker.

Bautista, who recently mocked the Republican presidential nominee calling him a “weak, tubby toddler” is a vocal Democrat and has voiced his support for Kamala Harris in the build-up to November’s election.

Trump has now received an endorsement from Bautista’s old rivals in WWE, Mark ‘The Undertaker’ Calaway and Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs, the latter of which is the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

In a video shared on TikTok, Trump is seated between the two former world champions, with 59-year-old Calaway saying to camera: “Hey everyone. November 5th, ElectionMania. The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and the Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz.”

“Choose wisely – the nation depends on it,” he adds. Trump then jokingly chimes in, saying: ““And that should be an easy choice.”

Trump has reportedly taped an interview for the wrestler’s podcast, Six Feet Under, but the jab at Bautista has backfired on the ex-president and Calaway with many fans pointing out just how much more successful the Guardians of the Galaxy actor is while also standing up for abortion and LGBT+ rights.

One fan wrote: “The fact that Undertaker threw shots and talked s*** about Batista in that TikTok is dumb. Batista is ten times more famous, cooler, richer, and a better person in every way imaginable. F*** Mark Calloway. F*** Glenn Jacobs. F*** Donald Trump. Be like Dave Bautista.”

A second added: “I would choose the side with Dave Bautista every day of the week.”

A third said: “Imagine thinking sincerely that you clear big Dave Batista. Embarrassing behaviour.”

Another pointed out: “Bautista is a wild liberal to go with considering he had both a decent wrestling career and massively overachieved with perhaps the most respected pivot to acting of any wrestler ever.”

Others just shared clips of Bautista beating up Undertaker during their time together in WWE.

Dave Bautista and Donald Trump ( Getty )

Bautista, now 55, made his WWE debut in 2002, competing under the name of “Batista”, but made a major transition to acting after starring in the 2012 martial arts film The Man With the Iron Fists and then playing Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014.

Since then he has starred in numerous high profile films including Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Dune and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.