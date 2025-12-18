Corey Feldman alleges Corey Haim ‘molested’ him while they were making The Lost Boys

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Corey Feldman has alleged that his co-star Corey Haim “molested” him while they were making the 1987 vampire movie The Lost Boys.

Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38. His cause of death was officially ruled as pneumonia, and came after a number of years of well-documented issues with substance abuse.

The two actors frequently appeared together on screen, having both started their careers as child actors in the 1980s.

Feldman previously alleged in the 2020 documentary My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys that both men had been sexually abused while still children.

Variety reports that in a new documentary, Corey Feldman vs. The World, Feldman makes a series of further allegations about Haim specifically.

In the film from director Marcie Hume, Feldman says: “When we did Lost Boys, Corey said to me, ‘Hey man, let’s mess around.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?'”

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim attending the premiere of their reality show 'The Two Coreys' in Hollywood in 2007 ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

He says Haim replied: “‘This is what, you know, what guys in the business do, right? You know, you suck each other’s d***s, or you f*** around, you do this stuff.’

“And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And he said, ‘Well, Charlie [Sheen] told me it was OK.'”

Sheen has consistently denied Feldman’s claims related to him in the past, saying: “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period.”

In the new documentary, Feldman continues: “I called [Haim] and said, ‘Come over.’ But you know, when you have got somebody that’s trying to come onto you sexually, and you don’t want that, and you are a kid, and you are scared, you do whatever you can to stop it from happening.

“And that’s what was happening. I was being molested by Corey Haim. Truth be told.”

Feldman has claimed he was abused by Hollywood figures for several years, but has not previously named Haim as an abuser.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2019 ahead of the release of My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, Feldman said: “I believe that I can also bring down potentially a paedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child.

“Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today. [It’s] a story that links all the way up to a studio [and] connects paedophilia to one of the major studios.”

Feldman competed on the most recent season of Dancing With The Stars.