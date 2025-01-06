Conclave writer hits back at Megyn Kelly calling movie ‘repulsive’ and ‘disgusting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conclave screenwriter Peter Straughan has fired back at Megyn Kelly’s fiery comments about the religious drama.

Hours before director Edward Berger’s movie, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini, went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture at the January 5 ceremony, Kelly called it the “most disgusting anti-Catholic film.”

*Warning — spoilers for ‘Conclave’ to follow*

“Just made the huge mistake of watching the much-celebrated Conclave & it is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time,” Kelly, 54, posted on X/Twitter. “Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others).”

Written by Straughan and adapted from Robert Harris’s 2016 novel of the same name, Conclave is about Fiennes’s Cardinal Lawrence, who’s tasked with electing a new pope.

“‘Spoiler:’ They make THE POPE INTERSEX! This is the big exciting twist at the end. I wish I had known so I wouldn’t have watched it. There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie — every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive,” continued the conservative pundit, who was raised Catholic.

Megyn Kelly tore into ‘Conclave’ calling it ‘anti-Catholic’ and ‘disgusting’ ( Getty Images/Focus Features )

“The only exception of course is the intersex pope (who — surprise! — has female reproductive parts) & the cardinal who keeps her secret — bc of course that kind of Catholic secret-keeping must be lionized. I’m disgusted. What a thing to release to streaming just in time for Christmas. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear.”

Speaking to reporters backstage after his win for Best Screenplay, Straughan addressed Kelly’s rant, arguing: “I don’t think the film is anti-Catholic.

“I would quote the whole message of which is about the church always having to the spiritual core, because to me, that is a very central Catholic idea that I was brought up with. I stand by it,” the British playwright said.

Conclave went on to win one of its six Golden Globe nominations. It was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture, Best Director – Motion Picture, and Best Original Score – Motion Picture.

The movie has been a hit with critics and is available to stream now on Peacock in the U.S.