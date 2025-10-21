Colleen Hoover misses Regretting You film premiere over ‘unavoidable surgery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colleen Hoover skipped out on the premiere of Regretting You, based on her 2019 romance novel of the same name, because she’s getting surgery.

Hoover was notably absent from Monday night’s Los Angeles premiere of the film, which follows Morgan Grant (portrayed by Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (played by McKenna Grace), confronting family secrets after a devastating accident.

The author confirmed her absence from the premiere in a Friday Instagram post, revealing she will also be missing upcoming events for the film. In addition, she won’t be moderating the Los Angeles stop on Lukas Gage’s book tour for his new memoir, I Wrote This for Attention, which is scheduled for later this month.

“I’m super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can’t travel for a while. But please show up for @lukasgage and also for @regrettingyoumovie,” she wrote, noting that author Anna Todd will now be moderating Gage’s book signing in Los Angeles.

“And please tag me in all your @regrettingyoumovie posts when it releases next week!” Hoover added. “I’ll live vicariously through you guys. So sad to miss this movie release and premiere, but so grateful to all the actors and the team who put this together.”

open image in gallery Colleen Hoover reveals she’s having ‘unavoidable surgery’ ( Getty Images )

Hoover did not share further details about the surgery.

In Regretting You, which is based on Hoover’s book, Morgan’s husband, Chris, dies in a tragic car accident, causing a strain in her relationship with her daughter, Clara. Morgan’s sister, Jenny, was also in the car with Chris and died during the accident, leading Morgan to question the nature of the relationship between her sister and her husband.

The film also follows Clara navigating her relationship with her boyfriend, Miller, amid her grief.

In addition to Williams and Grace, the film stars Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, Mason Thames, and Dave Franco.

Hoover is stepping back from the Regretting You press tour amid ongoing legal matters between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who starred in the 2024 film adaptation of her novel, It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and a “social manipulation” campaign against her, stemming from their time working together on the film. He denied the allegations. Baldoni responded by filing his own $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, which has since been dismissed by a judge.

The ongoing legal battle is expected to go to trial in March 2026.

open image in gallery The Los Angeles premiere of ‘Regretting You’ took place Monday, October 20 ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictures )

A month after the lawsuit was filed, Hoover took a break from social media. She deactivated her Instagram account in January and, in the interim, appeared to have erased all mention of Lively and Baldoni.

When she returned to Instagram in March, she spoke candidly about her financial situation and hit back at rumors she was retiring from writing and firing her staff. She also said that all merchandise on her website had been reduced to just $10 per item, claiming her “boss” made the change.

“That’s, like, five times cheaper than what I paid for each item, which means by the end of the day today I’m going to be broke as s***,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “Well, I can’t retire now because now I’m gonna be in the hole by 5 p.m. Even if you hate me, you should go buy a piece because it’s a very, kind of, bad thing.”

Regretting You will be released in U.S. theaters October 24.