It Ends with Us author erases Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from Instagram page

It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover has “removed” all mention of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni from her Instagram page.

The writer quit the social media platform last month amid Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni, her director and co-star on the film, who filed his own defamation case against Lively.

In December, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and causing her “severe emotional distress”.

Baldoni, who has denied all allegations, was subsequently dropped by his agency after the allegations emerged. In January, he sued Lively and Reynolds for $400m (£321m) for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

On Wednesday (12 February), Hoover’s account returned to Instagram – but while she still follows Lively, all photos she had shared with the actor and Baldoni had been deleted.

In fact, all references to the It Ends with Us promotional tour, which took place in summer 2024, are gone.

Instead, Hoover is turning her attention to the next adaptation of her work – a film version of her 2018 novel Verity starring Anne Hathaway.

Author Colleen Hoover has removed ‘It Ends With Us’s promotional tour from her Instagram page ( Getty Images for TIME )

Last month, a leaked voice note revealed Baldoni apologised to Lively for his questioning of changes the Gossip Girl star had made to a rooftop scene.

The seven-minute message, shared months before their public fallout, saw Baldoni respond to Lively’s concern over his negative reaction to her edits.

“I feel really grateful that you feel safe enough to tell me that that’s how you feel and share that with me. And I’m really sorry. I f***ed up. That is a fail on my part.”

In the message, which Baldoni said was sent at 2am, he said he is “far from perfect”, adding: “I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will attest. But I will always apologise and then find my way back to centre. That is one thing I can assure you of. And I’m sorry I made you feel that way – that must have felt terrible.”

Rumours of an on-set feud between the pair had been percolating online, as they appeared to avoid each other during the film’s promotional tour.