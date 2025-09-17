Colin Farrell leaves fans in hysterics with accidental f-bomb on live TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Farrell was left red-faced after he accidentally swore on live TV, much to the amusement of the Irish actor’s fans.

Promoting his new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside co-star Margot Robbie, 49-year-old Farrell was enjoying a crisp sandwich on Tuesday’s Today show.

Talking to host Craig Melvin, Farrell enthusiastically shared his fondness for the snack, which he had introduced to Robbie.

“Tayto cheese and onion, white bread – white, cheap bread – thick butter,” he said. “I brought one in every morning for her. That was my job every night was to make that for her.”

Biting into the sandwich that the show had prepared for them, Farrell appeared impressed and wondered aloud if the crisps were from the Irish manufacturer Tayto. “That’s not bad. Is that Tayto?” he asked. “That is Tayto. Is that Tayto? It is.”

“I f***ing knew it,” blurted out Farrell before quickly going silent as he realised what he had just said.

Trying to recover, Farrell said with a mouth full of food: “They misheard me!”

“You said ‘freaking,’” said a clearly amused Melvin in response.

As the host tried to wrap up the segment, Farrell asked him what he thought of the sandwich. “This is special,” answered an impressed Melvin.

Farrell’s outburst has since been viewed more than 1.5 million times on Instagram alone, with fans left in hysterics by the Batman star’s reaction.

“I laughed out loud when it happened this morning! Haha everyone's faces,” said one person.

Another fan wrote: “This was funny. I love it when swear words accidentally make their way through. We are all human...”

A third viewer said: “It was a clear accident, but funny too. You can see Collin’s facial reaction. The reporter was trying not to laugh.”

“Colin lost all interest in promoting their movie once the Chippy sandwich came out. This is hilarious,” joked another fan.

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie both appear stunned after the Irish actor's accidental f-bomb ( Today Show/NBC )

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey sees Farrell reunite with director Kogonada, who he previously worked with on the 2021 indie sci-fi film After Yang. In the new romantic fantasy, Farrell and Robbie play two strangers who embark on a memory-recall road trip led by a magical GPS system.

In a three-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said: “When Bright Eyes’ “First Day of My Life” hits the soundtrack, it becomes clear that this is, more than anything, paced and structured like a throwback to the Garden State (2004) era of whimsical indie romances, complete with Robbie’s own resuscitation of the ‘Manic Pixie Dream Girl’. She scarfs down burgers for every meal! She loves a baker-boy hat! She challenges David to a spontaneous breath-holding competition! She delivers every line like she’s about to blow pixie dust on him and scarper!”

She praised Farrell as an actor with “formidable control over his emotions, equally adept at tightening them like a drum when entering Yorgos Lanthimos’s deadpan worlds (in 2015’s The Lobster or 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer), or, alternatively, delivering declarations of love here so open and forceful that you feel a sudden pressure as an audience member to respond”.