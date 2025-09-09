Cillian Murphy relieved not to be in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cillian Murphy admitted he’s relieved to be missing out on Chritopher Nolan’sThe Odyssey.

The cinematic dynamic duo have worked together across six films, including Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Inception and Oppenheimer, which earned them both an Academy Award in 2023.

Murphy, though, will not be joining Nolan for his latest epic, an adaptation of Homer’s poem starring Matt Damon in the lead role.

Interviewed alongside the team behind Steve, Murphy’s latest project, the actor was asked by Variety if he had any “fear of missing out” on The Odyssey. Replying with a tongue-in-cheek answer, Murphy said: “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out’.”

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy after winning the Best Actor Oscar in 2024 ( AP )

“I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy added. “If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s going to be Christopher Nolan.

“I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million,” Murphy added. “He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”

Packed with an A-list cast, the adaptation of Homer’s epic poem features Damon as Odysseus, as he embarks of a perilous journey home from the Trojan War.

The film also includes appearances from the likes of Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Bennie Safdie, Elliot Page and Tom Holland, who called Nolan’s screenplay the best he’d ever read.

Murphy’s next film, Steve, adapted from Max Porter’s 2023 novel Shy, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the film, Murphy portrays a headteacher at a reform school balancing teaching his students and caring for his mental health.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy in ‘Steve’ ( Neflix )

In a four-star review, The Independent ‘s Clarisse Loughrey called the film “A thoughtful, impassioned film in practice. Yet it’s deliberately made itself secondary to its source material.”

Additionally, Murphy has been busy producing and starring in films related to his previous work, such as Peaky Blinders’ film follow-up, The Immortal Man.

While Murphy has kept his lips locked on any details of the role, the show’s creator, Steven Knight said in an interview with The Independent that “What fans can expect is something completely phenomenal.”

“We’ve got the best actors and the best cast you could possibly get in one place.”

While there is no confirmed premiere date for Knight’s The Immortal Man, Nolan’s The Odyssey will have its cinematic release on 17 July 2026.