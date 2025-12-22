Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dianne Holechek, the first wife of the martial artist and movie star Chuck Norris, has died at the age of 84.

Holechek, whom Norris first met in high school, died peacefully at her home in Texas after a long battle with dementia, her son Mike Norris announced.

“We are thankful she is no longer suffering. She was the best, the greatest mom. We were so lucky to have her,” Mike, who is Norris’s eldest son, told TMZ.

Reacting to the news on Facebook, Norris, 85, shared an emotional tribute to his late ex.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my ex wife, Dianne, has passed away. After being married for 30 years, we were able to find a way to remain close friends, and those years of friendship meant the world to me,” the Walker, Texas Ranger star wrote.

“Dianne was an incredible person. She was kind, intelligent, and lived life to the fullest. Her presence in my life will never be forgotten. She was also a loving and devoted mother to our sons, Mike and Eric, who were always her greatest pride.

“Even as our lives took different directions, we continued to care deeply for one another, and I will forever cherish the memories we built together.”

Holechek and Norris met at North High School in Torrance, California, and married in 1958 when they were 17 and 18, respectively.

They separated in 1988, after 30 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 1989. They had two children together, Mike (born 1962) and former NASCAR racing driver Eric (born 1965).

According to TMZ, Norris was unfaithful during the marriage, fathering a daughter, Dina, in the early 1960s whule he was serving in the United States Air Force.

He married model Gena O’Kelley, 62, in 1998. They share twins, Dakota and Danilee, 24.

This time last year, Norris announced the death of his mother, who was 103.

“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own,” The Way of the Dragon star shared.

Before gaining recognition as a martial arts expert and Hollywood action star, Norris was raised by his mother, Wilma and his father, Ray Dee Norris, who was a World War II Army veteran, in Ryan, Oklahoma.

The youngest of Norris’s three brothers, Wieland, was killed in the Vietnam War in 1970.