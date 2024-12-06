Chuck Norris announces death of his mother aged 103 in heartfelt tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chuck Norris has announced the passing of his mother, Wilma, at 103 years old.

The Walker, Texas Ranger star, 84, took to Instagram on Friday (December 6) to share that his mother “went home to be with Jesus” on Wednesday morning.

Norris posted a series of photos of himself with his mother over the years, including a recent black and white image of the pair, as he wrote a heartfelt tribute in the caption.

“Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I’s wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus. Our mom was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives, and her love reflected God’s grace,” the American martial artist began.

“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own,” Norris continued.

“From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion. I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day.

open image in gallery Chuck Norris announces his mother Wilma ‘went home to be with Jesus’ at age 103 ( Instagram / Chuck Norris )

“We love you, Mom,” he added, before signing the message: “Until we meet again.”

In the comments section, both fans and friends of Norris shared their condolences.

“My condolences to the familia, may she rest in peace,” wrote actor Emilio Rivera.

“My condolences but you are correct, till we meet again! Blessing!” said former martial artist Bas Rutten.

Meanwhile, actor Terry Crews simply left a red heart emoji and a flame emoji.

Prior to gaining recognition as a black belt-holder and Hollywood action star, Norris was raised by his mother Wilma and his father Ray Dee Norris, who was a World War II Army veteran, in Ryan, Oklahoma.

Norris was the oldest of three brothers, the younger two being Wieland and Aaron. In 1970, Wieland was killed in the Vietnam War. His parents divorced when he was 16 years old, and he later relocated to Prairie Village, Kansas, and then to Torrance, California, with his mother and brothers.

He’s previously shared glimpses into his close relationship with his mother on social media. In honor of Mother’s Day last year, Norris described Wilma as “so full of life” in a gushing Facebook post.

“Mom, I don’t know what’s more difficult to believe: that you are 102 years old or that you have a son who is 83 years old!” he wrote. “Regardless, I’m so grateful you are my mom. I always have been. We’ve been through thick and thin in this life, and we are still going strong.”