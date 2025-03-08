Chris Pratt explains why he kicked Brad Pitt out of audition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Pratt has recalled the moment he kicked Brad Pitt out of the room while auditioning for the 2011 sports drama Moneyball.

Pratt was eventually cast as baseball player Scott Hatteberg in the Oscar-nominated film.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Pratt told the story of his nerve-wracking audition in front of director Bennett Miller and Pitt, the film’s star.

“I'm in this audition room with Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, and I’m nervous as you can possibly imagine,” said Pratt.

“I was just, like, sitting here next to Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, who is just a really wonderful director, but he’s kind of a pain in the ass... even he knows that! He's kind of complicated, and, you know, he's sitting back like this with his feet up on his desk, and he's just watching me do the scene. He's like, just infuriating, but I love him.

“He's like: ‘Yeah, it just kind of feels like you're auditioning for this role. You know, this is supposed to be your house, and it feels like you’re a guy who's auditioning next to Brad Pitt, and you’re nervous about it.’”

Chris Pratt and Brad Pitt ( Getty )

After receiving sympathetic laughter from The Graham Norton Show audience and guest host Claudia Winkleman, Pratt revealed that he used the criticism to his advantage.

“I was like: ‘Okay.’ And I said: ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your f***ing feet off my desk!’ I kicked him out, and I said: ‘You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in then we'll do the audition!’ And it worked!”

Pratt is currently starring in Netflix’s sci-fi action film The Electric State, which has been widely panned by critics.

In a one-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey called it “completely incoherent.”

Winkleman is filling in for Norton while the Irish host takes an extended break from his BBC chat show to perform An Evening With Graham Norton in Australia.

