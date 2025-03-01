Graham Norton Show viewers say same thing after host is replaced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Graham Norton Show viewers are saying the same thing after the host was replaced by Claudia Winkleman

The Irish host is taking an extended break from his BBC chat show while he performs An Evening With Graham Norton in Australia and, on Friday (28 February), the Traitors host stepped into his shoes.

At the start of the show, Winkleman apologised for Norton’s absence, telling viewers: “To be honest, nobody is more livid than me.”

She then proceeded to sit in Norton’s seats while interviewing guests including Chris Pratt, Toby Jones, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rob Beckett and musical guest Rachel Chinouriri.

Viewers were left very impressed with Winkleman’s efforts, with one calling her “marvellous” and claiming: “Graham could be out of a job soon”.

One viewer asked: “Can we get Claudia Winkleman hosting Graham Norton next week as well?” with another chiming in: “Eh why doesn’t Ms Claudia Winkleman have her own talk show in the first place may I ask?”

An additional fan agreed that Winkleman should have her own chat show, stating: “She’s definitely holding her own here while Graham is away.”

One person thought the Strictly Come Dancing co-host was “superb”, but said they were distracted by her fringe covering her eyes.

“Doesn’t she realise how disconcerting it is when you can’t see the presenter’s eyes?” they asked.

‘Graham Norton Show’ host replacement Claudia Winkleman ( BBC )

This was the secon time Norton has been replaced on his own chat show, with Jack Whitehall sitting in the presenter’s chair in 2019 when the host was unable to fulfil his duties.

Her appearance on The Graham Norton Show arrives after Winkleman opened up about her suffering from myopia, which means she “can’t read anymore” without glasses.

Winkleman previously revealed she has had “so many operations” on her eyes, including lens replacement in her left eye due to her astigmatism being so bad.

She said that after trying to fix being so short sighted, she is now long sighted.

Winkleman previously replaced Norton in another stint when he quit BBC Radio 2 after more than 10 years of presenting the Saturday morning show in 2021.