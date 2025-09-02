Call of Duty movie in the works with potential to expand universe across TV and film

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Tuesday 02 September 2025 13:09 EDT
A Call of Duty movie is on the way after Paramount Skydance signed an agreement with the hit game’s publisher, Activision.

First-person shooter Call of Duty is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world and has generated billions of dollars in revenue for Activision, which is owned by Microsoft.

According to Variety, the initial deal will focus on the creation of a single blockbuster movie, but there is also potential for an expanded universe across film and television.

The valuation of the new deal between Paramount Skydance and Activision has not been announced.

In a statement, David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, said: “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true.”

A scene from ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’
A scene from ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ (Activision)
He continued: “From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.”

In a further statement, Activision president Rob Kostich added: “Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering.

“With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started.”

There is reportedly potential for an expanded Call of Duty universe across film and television
There is reportedly potential for an expanded Call of Duty universe across film and television (Activision)

Call of Duty has not previously been adapted for film or television. The game series has sold over 500 million copies globally and had generated $30 billion in revenue as of 2022.

Paramount Skydance was formed last month following an $8 billion merger. The company has moved quickly to strike major deals, including luring Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, away from Netflix.

In a statement at the time announcing the completion of the merger, Ellison said: “Today marks an exciting and pivotal moment as we prepare to bring Paramount’s legacy as a Hollywood institution into the future of entertainment.”

He added that he aims to “honor exceptional storytelling while modernizing how we make and deliver content."

