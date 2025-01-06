Why Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively skipped the Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did not attend the Golden Globe Awards amid Lively’s lawsuit with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds’s film Deadpool & Wolverine was nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

However, neither Reynolds or his co-star Hugh Jackman were in attendance at the ceremony.

Reynolds’s wife Lively is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

According to Deadline, the couple’s decision not to attend the Golden Globes was made in advance of the recent legal developments.

Lively last month sued Baldoni for both sexual harassment and then orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Details were first made public in a New York Times article. Baldoni subsequently sued the newspaper for libel and false-light invasion of privacy.

A spokesperson for The Times has since told The Independent that they will “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

The “role of an independent news organization is to follow the facts where they lead,” the spokesperson said. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”

“To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article, and their representatives have not pointed to a single error,” the spokesperson added.

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser said ahead of the ceremony that the lawsuit was one topic that was off-limits for her opening monologue.

“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told Yahoo Entertainment.

“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”

Sunday night’s ceremony saw Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist taking home top prizes.

In the film categories, there were surprise winners in the form of Zoe Saldaña, who beat Wicked’s Ariana Grande for her role in Emilia Pérez, and Brazilian star I’m Still Here star Fernanda Torres, who won Best Actress 25 years after her mother Fernanda Montenegro was nominated in the same category for Central Station. Find the full list of winners here.