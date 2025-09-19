The Batman 2 director teases update on villain that has ‘never been done’ before

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Batman II director Matt Reeves has shared an update on the film's villain and what they have in store for Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the DC hero.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz at Sunday’s Emmys, Reeves said that the new movie will centre on Bruce Wayne compared to the first, which “is so focused on Batman”.

“[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch,” he said.

“But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

With this in mind, the 59-year-old teased that the antagonist will be crucial to the new approach and will be a character that has “never really been done in a movie before”.

Pattinson’s first outing as Batman saw him tackle Paul Dano’s The Riddler, who was reimagined from an intelligent trickster to a sadistic serial killer who enjoyed leaving clues about his victims.

open image in gallery The Batman II writer and director Matt Reeves said the film will still focus on Robert Pattinson’s character ( PA Wire )

Across the numerous Batman films over the decades, fans have become familiar with foes such as The Joker, Catwoman, The Penguin, Two-Face, Bane, Scarecrow and Poison Ivy, all of which have been portrayed with varying degrees of success.

As the original 2022 film adopted one of the darkest tones for a superhero film in recent memory, it’s possible that The Batman II could be considering characters like sociopathic surgeon Hush, maniacal psychologist Hugo Strange or the highly skilled mercenary Deathstroke.

It’s unlikely the film would go down a more surreal and comedic route but it’s always possible that obscure villains from Batman’s rogues gallery, like Kite Man, Professor Pyg, Calendar Man or The Ventriloquist, could be reinvented with a darker approach.

Another option could be Clayface, who is set to be a part of James Gunn’s recently relaunched DC Universe. Although Gunn has maintained that Reeves’s Batman films are not part of the same universe, a movie about the shapeshifting Batman villain is set to be released in 2026 with Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role.

open image in gallery Pattinson will be returning as the DC hero for the sequel set for release in 2027 ( AP )

Regardless, Reeves told Variety that the script for The Batman II is being kept firmly under wraps to protect it from leaks. “We put [the script] into a secret pouch that literally has a lock on it with a code,” he said. “[Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security.”

The Batman II is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on October 1 2027.