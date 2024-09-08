Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Irish actor Barry Keoghan has broken his silence on reprising the Joker for the sequel to 2022’s The Batman.

Keoghan made a very brief appearance in the gritty epic fronted by Robert Pattinson as the popular superhero character.

The Dublin-born star appeared as the Clown Prince of Crime in a prison scene with Paul Dano’s Riddler towards the end of Matt Reeves’s film. A deleted scene featuring him and Pattison was later released by Warner Bros.

In a recent interview with SFX (via Deadline) Reeves confirmed that the movie will “shoot next year, and we’re finishing up the script now”. He also revealed that Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series will be an “entry point” for the new film.

As for Keoghan’s involvement, the actor himself has remained tight-lipped on the subject.

Speaking to Variety, he said: “I can’t say much. The camera is looking right at me. We’ll see where that goes. Again, it was an incredible experience … and yeah, I can’t say…”

Meanwhile, he finally put to bed the debate around the pronunciation of his surname and told everyone how to say it properly.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star, who recently shared his opinion on girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet, is currently promoting his new movie Bird, from American Honey director, Andrea Arnold.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Keoghan was asked by Variety if his surname is pronounced as “Kee-oh-gan” or “Kee-gan.”

He immediately points out to the interviewer that the first version is correct and admits that even Irish people have been known to get the name wrong.

“Even Irish people get it wrong because K-E-O-G-H is ‘Key-oh’ so once the “A-N” is added, it’s considered ‘Kee-own’ but, I don’t know, we pronounce the G.”

Elsewhere, Keoghan has reportedly joined the cast of Netflix’s highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film, which is expected to be released next year.

The spin-off follows the wildly popular BBC series, which ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022. Set in the aftermath of World War I, it starred Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy as the Birmingham-based gangster Thomas Shelby.

Deadline was the first to report Keoghan’s casting on Thursday (August 29), noting that details of his role were being kept under wraps.

Keoghan, received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination and won the BAFTA in that category for Martin McDonagh’s 2022 hit The Banshees of Inisherin. Last year, he earned BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his leading role in Emerald Fennell’s discourse-generating Saltburn.