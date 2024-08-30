Barry Keoghan gives verdict on Sabrina Carpenter album amid split rumours

Support truly

Barry Keoghan has shared his opinion on Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet.

The Banshees of Inisherin actor, 31, has been romantically linked to the “Espresso” singer, 25, since December 2023, with breakup rumours circulating about the couple in recent weeks.

Keoghan publicly showed his support for Carpenter’s sixth record, which is currently on track to be her first chart-topping album in the UK following its release on Friday (23 August).

Sharing Carpenter’s post about her new bonus single “Busy Woman” to his Instagram story, Keoghan revealed which Short n’ Sweet track is his favourite.

“‘Bed Chem’ [is] my fave just sayin m’darlin,” the Saltburn actor wrote, before advising his 2.7m Instagram followers to listen Carpenter’s latest release.

Fans are convinced Carpenter wrote “Bed Chem” about her initial chemistry with Keoghan as the outfits mentioned in the song’s lyrics are similar to those worn by the couple in 2023.

On “Bed Chem”, Carpenter sings about a “cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent” and a “cute guy with the wide, blue eyes” who she met while wearing a “sheer dress”.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris ( Getty )

In September 2023, Carpenter and Keoghan were seen together at Givenchy’s Spring-Summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, seemingly wearing the outfits mentioned in the song.

“Sabrina was HOOKED on him from day one,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter in response to the “Bed Chem” lyrics.

“Everyone deserves a man like him,” another person added after Keoghan demonstrated his ongoing support of Carpenter’s album release.

Keoghan and Carpenter in her music video for ‘Please Please Please' ( Island Records )

On August 16, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a post to X/Twitter of an anonymous text, which claimed the couple had broken up.

Days later, fans questioned whether Keoghan was dispelling this speculation as he liked a photo on Carpenter’s Instagram about Short N’ Sweet and commented on numerous others.

During an interview with The Guardian published a week later, Carpenter also raved about working with Keoghan when he starred in the music video for her song “Please, Please, Please”.

“[Working with him] was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” she said. “I’m very honoured and I got to work with such a great actor!”