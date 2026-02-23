Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Baftas have taken place, honouring the best films of the past year: One Battle After Another, Sinners and biographical Tourette drama I Swear.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper was the most awarded film of the night, winning the top prize of Best Film and Best Director, but the glory was shared with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which took home gongs ranging from Best Original Screenplay to Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku.

There was more to the ceremony than the winners, though: there were several moments that stood out as highlights, ranging from Hamnet star’s Jessie Buckley’s acceptance speech to host Alan Cumming’s running joke centred on Paul Mescal.

We’ve run through the most notable takeaways from the 2026 Baftas below.

Paddington brought the wholesome vibes

open image in gallery Paddington got marmalade all over the Bafta award ( BBC )

Paddington appeared at the Baftas – and it was as wholesome as you’d expect. The Peruvian bear presented the best Children & Family Film, which went to Indian Manipuri-language coming-of-age drama Boong – but before he announced it, he gave a warning to the crowd: his hands made making the envelope a tough task, not least because they were covered in his delicacy of choice, marmalade. Completing the sweet moment was the makers of Boong, who were sat so far back because nobody expected them to beat Disney box office titans Zootropolis 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

Paul Mescal, thank you for your service

open image in gallery Paul Mescal was at centre of funny Baftas gaga ( BBC )

The best running joke of the evening involved Paul Mescal, fresh from going red carpet official with his singer girlfriend Gracie Abrams. Host Alan Cumming decided to place the spotlight upon the Irish star in what ended up being one of his most successful bits: every time an award was presented that was named after somebody (screenwriter Carl Foreman; Ealing Studios producer Michael Balcon), Cumming would refer to Mescal, asking him if he knew who they were. He didn’t – and at one point, was caught scrolling on his phone. However, when an award in honour of director David Lean was announced, Mescal excitedly revealed he did, in fact, know who that was. It was a humanising moment from one of Hollywood’s most famous stars.

Jessie Buckley survives potentially mortifying moment

open image in gallery Jessie Buckely won Bafta for ‘Hamnet’ ( Alastair Grant/Invision/AP )

Hamnet star Jessie Buckley broke down in tears when she discovered that she was the first Irish star to win Best Actress at the Baftas. It was perhaps the most expected win of the evening – carve her name in the Oscar now – and yet her speech felt brilliantly unprepared. Heightening this was the fact that she left her written speech at her table, so Buckley was winging it, which led to a rather cringe-inducing moment that was edited from the broadcast: when she named her fellow Best Actress nominees, she forgot Kate Hudson, who had been nominated for Song Sung Blue. Hudson didn’t seem to mind – she smiled away as the crowd reminded Buckley, who lamented leaving her slip of paper behind.

Robert Aramayo!

open image in gallery Robert Aramayon beat Hollywood heavyweights to win Best Actor ( BBC )

Robert Aramayo’s win was a classic Baftas moment, but for this writer, not surprising: if a wondrous performance like his in I Swear receives a nomination, it has a fighting chance of winning. Doubts might have seeped in after Aramayo was named the EE Rising Star winner – an award previously won by stars ranging from James McAvoy and Tom Hardy to Emma Mackey and Jack O’Connell – but he ended up beating the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and strong favourite Timothée Chalamet to the top prize. Aramayo’s speech was a highlight of the ceremony; he couldn’t believe what was happening and it was a joy to behold.

British delicacies for American stars

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, meet Scampi Fries ( BBC )

Alan Cumming’s stint as presenter was played a bit too safe for our liking, but his best moment saw him provide the American audience members with very British snacks, including Hula Hoops for Emma Stone and Twiglets for married couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. Ever wanted to see Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner presented with Scampi Fries and Jammie Dodgers? You were in luck. Whether they ate them or not is currently unverified.