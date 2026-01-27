Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2026 Bafta nominations have been announced, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another receiving the most nods, one week after Sinners’ record-breaking Oscars haul.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners might have broken the all-time Oscar nominations record, receiving 16, but, alongside Anderson’s caper, it failed to match Gandhi’s Bafta record (also of 16), receiving a respectable 13 nominations in total.

One Battle After Another led the pack with 14, including nods for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Following close behind with 11 nominations were Josh Safdie’s table tennis drama Marty Supreme, starring Bafta-nominated Timothée Chalamet, and Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearean weepie Hamnet, which picked up acting nominations for Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson.

All four films received Best Film nominations alongside Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, which was also recognised in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories for Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Joining DiCaprio, Chalamet and Plemons in the Best Actor category is rising star Robert Aramayo, recognised for his role in biographical drama I Swear. Aramayo, best known for Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, has been nominated for playing John Davidson, a man suffering from severe Tourette’s Syndrome in the 1980s.

open image in gallery Robert Aramayo has been nominated for 'I Swear' alongside heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and Timothée Chalamet ( StudioCanal )

Peter Mullan was nominated for his supporting role in the film, which picked up five nominations in total, including Best Original Screenplay. Michael B Jordan (Sinners) and Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) round out the Best Actor category.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Norwegian drama Sentimental Value received eight nominations apiece, including Jacob Elordi for the former and the latter’s Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas. A nomination failed to materialise for Elle Fanning, who was Academy Award nominated for Sentimental Value last week – but filmmaker Joachim Trier was nominated for Best Director alongside Anderson, Coogler, Safdie, Zhao and Lanthimos.

open image in gallery ‘One Battle After Another’ Chase Infiniti has received her first Bafta nomination ( Warner Bros )

In the Best Actress category, Infiniti, Buckley, Stone and Reinsve are joined by Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), who has become a surprise nominee this awards season, and Rose Byrne for black comedy If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Among this year’s British nominees are Carey Mulligan for crowd-pleasing comedy drama The Ballad of Wallis Island, as well as Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo for Sinners.

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “Huge congratulations to the teams behind the 46 superb films nominated today. They showcase the very best of storytelling and its ability to engage, entertain and provoke debate.”

open image in gallery Wunmi Mosaku has been Bafta nominated for her role in ‘Sinners’ ( Warner Bros )

She praised the first-time nominees for their “much-deserved spotlight”, while Sara Putt, Chair of Bafta, added it was “thrilling to see British indie films and debuts in the company of blockbusters that have taken the world by storm”.

These films include Akinola Davies Jr’s drama My Father’s Shadow, nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Harry Lighton’s BDSM romance Pillion, which was nominated in the same category alongside Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Bafta Film Awards take place at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February, with the ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, airing on BBC One.