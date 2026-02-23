Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has removed the Baftas from iPlayer after airing a racial slur shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome.

The incident occurred on Sunday (24 February) at London’s Royal Festival Hall as actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan presented the award for special visual effects.

The ceremony was available to stream on iPlayer as recently as 11am on Monday (23 February), but was removed shortly after the corporation apologised for the “strong and offensive language”.

At the time of writing, the site directs prospective viewers to a holding page for the film award, with the ceremony listed as “coming soon”.

The decision to broadcast the slur has sparked a debate, with many wondering why the BBC didn’t edit it out. A spokesperson said in a statement: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologise for any offence caused by the language heard."

The BBC said it will re-add the ceremony without the slur, stating: “We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

Presenter Alan Cumming also addressed the issue during the ceremony, explaining the nature of Tourette’s, which is the subject of Bafta-winning film I Swear.

“You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome,” he said.

“Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you were offended."

I Swear, which stars Best Actor winner Robert Aramayo, chronicles the life of Scottish Tourette’s syndrome campaigner John Davidson. At points during the ceremony, Davidson could be heard shouting words such as “boring” and “f***”, with many of these interruptions audible on television.

open image in gallery Tourrete’s activist John Davidson with Bafta-winning Robert Aramayo, who plays him in ‘I Swear’ ( Getty Images )

However, controversy struck when Davidson shouted the N-word while Sinners stars Jordan and Lindo were on stage presenting an award, which prompted Cumming to apologise and thank the audience for their understanding.

Davidson exited the venue at one point during the ceremony but returned in time for Aramayo’s Best Actor win.

Speaking on Times Radio, Ed Palmer, vice chairman of Tourettes Action, said the BBC should have considered bleeping out the slur. He said: “This is really one of the most acute examples of where something that is a disability can cause quite understandably huge amounts of offence to someone.

“So, if it’s being pre-recorded now, then bleeping it out, for example, might be a reasonable compromise. But I think it has to be taken on a case-by-case kind of decision and scenario.“

He said he is “very, very mindful of the people that would have quite understandably been hugely offended by whatever word was said, or an offensive word that’s used by somebody with tics and Tourettes”, adding that he thought “it is important to show compassion and understand that it is involuntary”.

open image in gallery Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo heard racial slur while presenting award at Baftas ( BBC )

“Causing offence is often very distressing to people who have this condition,” Palmer said.

A spokesperson for the charity urged the public to understand the tics are involuntary and “not a reflection of a person’s beliefs, intentions or character”.

“People with Tourette’s can say words or phrases they do not mean, do not endorse and feel great distress about afterwards,” they said. “These symptoms are neurological, not intentional, and they are something John – like many others with Tourette’s – lives with every single day.”

They described the “backlash” to the incident as “deeply saddening” and said Davidson decided to leave the ceremony early. He returned to celebrate Aramayo’s win for Best Actor.

Davidson is a vocal ambassador for Tourette’s, and was awarded an MBE in 2019 for his work educating the UK about the disability since he first exhibited symptoms as a teenager. His struggle was documented in the 1989 BBC documentary John’s Not Mad.

open image in gallery The Baftas are no longer available to stream on BBC iPlayer ( BBC )

While those at the event were informed about Davidson’s Tourette’s by a compere ahead of broadcast, this did not make it into the broadcast, leaving viewers at home initially confused by the disturbances.

Tourette’s is a neurological condition characterised by motor and vocal “tics”, such as coughs, twitches, and fully articulated phrases.

A small number of people with Tourette’s also experience something called coprolalia, which involves involuntary cursing or making socially inappropriate remarks.

The words are not chosen for meaning in the moment. The person who says it usually experiences the outbursts as unwanted and distressing. Researchers class it as a complex vocal tic not as intentional speech. It is not a conscious decision. Read more about it here.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, director Ryan Coogler made history as the first black winner of the Bafta for best original screenplay for his film Sinners, which also earned awards for best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku and original score.

Bafta, Tourette Scotland, Lindo, and Jordan have all been approached for comment regarding the incident.

Additional reporting by Agencies