Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet’s defeat to British actor Robert Aramayo was one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 Bafta Awards on Sunday — but it wasn’t the only blow for A24’s Marty Supreme.

Chalamet stars in the drama, directed by Josh Safdie, as professional ping pong player Marty Mauser, who won the U.S. men’s singles championships in 1958 and 1960.

Despite competition from Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan, it was Aramayo who won Best Actor for his role as a man with severe Tourette’s syndrome in the British biopic, I Swear.

The unexpected victory — for which Chalamet was among the favorites — meant Marty Supreme tied the Bafta record for most losses in a single night. It failed to win any of its 11 nominations.

Marty Supreme joins Women in Love (1969) and Finding Neverland (2004) as one of only three films to receive 11 nominations and leave empty-handed. However, Variety notes that both those other titles went on to claim a single Academy Award apiece: Glenda Jackson for best actress for Women in Love, and Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for original score for Finding Neverland.

open image in gallery Timothée Chalamet lost the Bafta for Best Actor to British newcomer Robert Aramayo ( James Manning/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ tied the Bafta record for most losses in a single night after winning none of its 11 nominations ( A24 )

The Bafta shutout was particularly striking because Safdie was the most-nominated individual of the year with four nods across all categories.

Variety also points out that another A24 title, Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), received only one Bafta win (Film Editing) before going on to take seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and three acting prizes.

Chalamet will now turn his attention to the Academy Awards, where he is already the youngest actor to earn three Best Actor nods since Marlon Brando. He has yet to win, though.

Chalamet has made no secret about his “pursuit of greatness” (as he put it at the 2025 Sag Awards), drawing criticism from commenters who have accused him of being too ego-driven.

During a recent Q&A session at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, Chalamet addressed that perception head-on when asked by director Richard Curtis if he wanted to win an Oscar.

“Listen, yes. But I want to give you context for that, because sometimes I feel like I’ve been misinterpreted in my quest,” Chalamet said. “All these award things, they supplement the movie. I’m not going to turn this into a monologue about the crisis of theaters and stuff, but when you go to an awards show, everyone’s participating in an advertisement for each other — in the best sense of the word.”

He added: “I don’t want it to be misinterpreted that the world is in the condition it’s in and I’m going to bed like, ‘F*** man, I need that [Oscar].’ You know, I’m living on planet Earth.”