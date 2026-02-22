Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Baftas 2026: The boldest looks on the red carpet

Classic looks seem to be dominating, but a handful of stars are taking real fashion risks

260222 Alan Cumming Sports Transgender Pride Colours

The 2026 Baftas are officially underway as celebrities begin arriving on the red carpet in style.

Outside the Royal Festival Hall in London, the first stars are braving the February chill to attend the biggest night in British film where Paul Thomas Anderson’s dark comedy One Battle After Another leads the charge with 14 nominations. Find the full list of nominees here.

Hosting this year’s ceremony is Scottish comedian Alan Cumming who takes up the mantle from David Tennant. The Doctor Who star is taking a break from presenting duties after a two-year stint in the role.

Walking tonight’s red carpet are A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Mescal, and Michael B Jordan.

From sharply cut tuxedos to glamorous gowns, there are plenty of classic looks on show – but just as many daring showstoppers.

Here, we round up some of the boldest looks from the 2026 Bafta Awards as they come in.

Alan Cumming

(Getty Images)
(Ian West/PA Wire)

Jae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters)

(Ian West/PA Wire)

Warwick Davis

(Ian West/PA Wire)

Renate Reinsve

(Ian West/PA Wire)

Pegah Pourmand

(Alastair Grant/Invision/AP)

Alicia Vikander

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Erin Doherty

(REUTERS)
(Ian West / PA Wire)

