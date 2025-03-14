Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Austin Butler becomes latest celebrity victim of Los Angeles home burglaries

Oscar-nominated actor was reportedly out of the country during the incident

Inga Parkel
in New York
Friday 14 March 2025 12:07 EDT
Comments
Austin Butler praises Jodie Comer's work ethic on The Bikeriders

Austin Butler has reportedly become the latest high-profile victim of Los Angeles home burglaries.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actor’s security team discovered that a glass door in his home had been shattered, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Upon entering the house, a security guard found the place had been ransacked, according to the report.

Several items were reported missing, including a gun and cash, TMZ sources said. When authorities responded to the residence, they did not find any suspects, and no arrests have been made so far. The investigation remains ongoing, according to TMZ, which reports that the Elvis star, 33, was out of the country during the incident.

The Independent has contacted Butler’s representative for further comment.

Austin Butler's L.A. home was reportedly burglarized by thieves, who allegedly stole a gun and cash
Austin Butler's L.A. home was reportedly burglarized by thieves, who allegedly stole a gun and cash (Getty Images)

The rising Hollywood star, best known for his roles in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, Dune: Part Two, Sex and the City’s prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, and 2023 crime-thrillerThe Bikeriders, is just the latest celebrity to have his L.A. home burglarized.

In February, French soccer star Olivier Giroud had $500,000 worth of valuables stolen from his L.A. home. At the time, TMZ Sports reported that the striker’s wife called the Los Angeles Police Department after finding a smashed window on their property. The stolen items included jewelry and more than 10 watches, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, last summer, ABC News reported that more than a dozen home break-ins had been reported in the San Fernando Valley. That August, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s L.A. guest home, which is located next to the couple’s main home, was burgled. The couple were away during the incident.

Other celebrities who’ve faced similar home break-ins include Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland, and Marlon Wayans.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in