Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new American Psycho film is in development, and movie lovers are not impressed with the star tipped to play its lead.

The film is to be directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Italian film director behind some of the industry’s most talked about movies recently, including Challengers and Queer.

Produced by Lionsgate, it is purportedly not a complete remake of the 2000 film starring Christian Bale as an investment banker who lives a double life as a serial killer. The film is instead set to be a new interpretation of the satirical psychological horror book by Bret Easton Ellis.

The Bikeriders and Priscilla star Austin Butler will play the role of Bateman in the new film according to Variety, leading to some backlash online.

It comes after criticism following Paul Mescal’s casting as the lead in Gladiator II and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in the forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

“Are there any other actors in Hollywood god damn it’s always the same 3,” wrote one disgruntled person on X/Twitter.

“Why does Hollywood keep recycling the same 5 actors?” asked another.

Others were frustrated by the concept of yet another remake.

open image in gallery Butler will play Patrick Bateman in the forthcoming film ( Getty Images )

“We don’t need to remake every single legendary film, I promise you it’s ok to leave somethings alone lol” said one social media user.

“NOOOOOOOO!!! Have they learned nothing from trying to redo Joker, or Batman, or even Superman?” commented one person. “You have ONE CHANCE to get it right. Cavill was Superman. Bale was both Batman and Bateman. Leave well enough alone.”

“An American Psycho remake is not needed or wanted,” wrote another.

Others were distraught, “This has got to be the most disappointing thing I’ve heard all day. Can’t believe this is happening”.

open image in gallery Christian Bale played the role in the original film adaptation of ‘American Psycho’ ( Â© 2000 Lions Gate Films Inc. Al )

Some were excited by the prospect of a Butler rendition of the classic character.

“Exciting casting! Austin Butler fits perfectly” said one X/Twitter user, as another wrote: “Austin will crush this role. Excited to see it.”

The film features a script by The Laundromat writer Scott Z Burns.

There had been much speculation that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would portray the role popularized by Bale in the original film adaptation.

While it’s unclear why Elordi’s casting didn’t come to fruition, it’s not the first time he and Butler have shared a similar connection; they both played very different versions of rocker Elvis Presley in movies by Sofia Coppola (Priscilla) and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis).