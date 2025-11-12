Adele to make acting debut in new star-studded Tom Ford movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adele is set to make her acting debut in a drama by fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford.

The singer, 37, will star in Cry To Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 historical novel, according to Deadline. The film is in pre-production in London and Rome this year, and will start shooting in January, with a release date expected in late 2026.

Adele will appear alongside Adolescence breakout star Owen Cooper and other actors including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Hunter Schafer, George MacKay, Daryl McCormack, Ciarán Hinds, and Paul Bettany.

This marks Ford’s third feature film, and his first movie in nearly a decade. The story follows two male sopranos in the world of opera in 18th century Italy. Ford will write, produce, and direct the film, but none of the cast’s roles have been revealed yet.

While this is her first time appearing on the big screen, Adele previously won an Oscar for her James Bond theme song “Skyfall.”

open image in gallery Adele will make her acting debut in Tom Ford's new movie ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

open image in gallery 'Cry To Heaven' will mark the third feature film by director and fashion designer Tom Ford ( Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )

Adele had previously teased interest in acting after Xavier Dolan, who she called her “creative soul mate,” directed the music videos for her hit songs “Hello” and “Easy On Me.”

“I’m sure I’ll get some flak for this, but I actually would like to act after working with Xavier. I would be in a film for him, definitely,” she said in a radio interview in 2015.

The Grammy winner was then rumored to appear in Dolan’s 2018 film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, but only a song of hers was included in the movie.

Adele is on an indefinite hiatus from music after she concluded her Las Vegas residency last November. She said at the time that she had been touring and performing non-stop for almost three years.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” the singer said through tears during her show. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”

She told fans she would not see them for an “incredibly long time,” adding: “And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break.”

During her break from music, Adele has stayed busy with co-parenting her 13-year-old son, Angelo, who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is also engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, who she’s been romantically linked to since 2021.