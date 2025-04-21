Adele makes rare appearance with her fiancé Rich Paul amid music break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adele made a rare public appearance with her fiancé Rich Paul last night in Los Angeles.

The two sat courtside to watch the Lakers face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena, which saw the Lakers lose by 22 points.

The 36-year-old “Hello” singer, born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, was pictured in a gray button-up shirt and pants set with a beige jacket draped over her. Meanwhile, the 44-year-old sports agent wore a black long-sleeved shirt and a white hat with a black rim.

Adele’s night out comes almost a year after she hinted at an upcoming hiatus from music.

Adele sat courtside with her fiancé Rich Paul at the Los Angeles Lakers game last night ( AP )

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she said during a July 2024 interview with Deadline.

She also went on to admit her Las Vegas residency left her feeling like her “tank is quite empty.”

Adele officially delivered her fans the bad news during her concert series in Munich in September 2024. “I've really enjoyed performing. It's been three years now, which is the longest I've done and probably the longest I'll ever do,” she said.

“I have 10 shows to do,” she told the crowd. “But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

“I just need a rest,” Adele continued. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly.”

However, the “Someone Like You” vocalist did return to the stage after that, performing for one final month in Las Vegas before the 2024 holidays.

With her music on pause, Adele has more time to spend with Paul, whom she’s been romantically linked to since 2021.

Their engagement was announced two years later when Adele cheekily told a fan she couldn’t marry them because she was already set to say “I do” to someone else.

As of now, no further details about their wedding plans have been announced.

The Grammy winner honored her husband-to-be during her last residency show, telling him, “Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do.”

“There [have] been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained... so I appreciate that,” she continued.