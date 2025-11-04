Adam Sandler to receive Movies for Grownups career achievement award
Veteran actor has been credited for setting a ‘new standard for comedic storytelling’
Adam Sandler is set to receive AARP’s prestigious Movies for Grownups career achievement award, the group announced on Tuesday.
The recognition highlights the 59-year-old actor's remarkable range, from beloved comedies to acclaimed dramatic roles.
Sandler’s career spans from his beginnings on Saturday Night Live to cult classics like Billy Madison (1995) and Happy Gilmore (1996), alongside dramatic turns in films such as Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and Uncut Gems (2019).
AARP lauded Sandler as "one of Hollywood’s most enduring and ever-evolving stars, whose talents resonate across generations."
Myechia Minter-Jordan, the group's CEO, praised him as "a Hollywood legend whose remarkable career has set a new standard for comedic storytelling, captivating audiences across generations. Adam’s enduring success, his ability to reinvent himself, inspire laughter, and move us through dramatic performances, is a testament to the power of creativity at every age."
The Movies for Grownups initiative, launched by AARP in 2002, champions audiences over 50, combating ageism within Hollywood and promoting films "for grownups, by grownups."
Actor Alan Cumming will host the ceremony in Beverly Hills on 10 January, to be broadcast in February on PBS’s "Great Performances."
This honour follows a memorable moment at the 2020 awards, where Sandler, winning for Uncut Gems, famously rushed the stage prematurely, only for host Conan O’Brien playfully sent him back, instructing him to await "a signal".
The two reprised the skit at this year’s Oscars when O’Brien questioned why the actor had turned up to the prestigious ceremony wearing a blue hoodie and gym shorts.
During his opening monologue, O’Brien noted how Hollywood’s biggest stars were all “properly dressed” for the awards show, before pausing and turning awkwardly to Sandler.
“Conan. What’s up, my brother? What’s going on, man?” Sandler asked, before O’Brien replied and asked: “Adam, what are you wearing?”
Sandler claimed: “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up.” To which, O’Brien responded: “You're dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2AM, Adam.”
Sandler, who recently reprised his Happy Gilmore role for a hit sequel to the sports comedy on Netflix, will appear with George Clooney in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly in November.
In the film, Clooney plays an ageing movie star on a trip through Europe with his longtime manager, portrayed by Sandler.
The film also stars Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Lenny Henry, and Isla Fisher.